Minecraft Redditor showcases 512 different colored Beacons in a circle

A Minecraft Redditor recently showcased what 512 different colored Beacons look like when placed in a giant circle in the game.

Due to Minecraft not rendering very far, the Beacons seem to pop up one by one as the player moves around the circle.

Posted on the Minecraft Reddit by u/coopc42, the build was extremely popular among other users, gaining seven thousand upvotes in one day.

Players react as Minecraft Reddit user showcases 512 different colored Beacons in a circle

The Build

Shown: The "Cold" colors (Image via u/coopc42 on Reddit)

Obviously created in Creative mode, the OP used a three-by-three Emerald platform for each Beacon.

The OP also created a center Beacon platform at the center of the circle, which uses the color white - the combination of all colors. This is a fun little detail that some players might not have picked up on.

Reactions

Reddit users reacted to the OP's build in many ways.

Responding to a commenter who requested the world file, the OP revealed that he created his build in the Bedrock Edition.

Shown: A user asking the OP to upload the world (Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors were completely unaware that players could alter the color of Beacon lights using multiple different colors of Stained Glass.

Shown: A few happy campers (Image via Reddit)

This player hilariously commented that he was confused when he watched the video as he expected to see bacon instead of a beacon.

Shown: An extremely confused Redditor (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, this commenter expressed his discontent with the Beacon render distance on the Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Shown: A Redditor is not happy with the Beacon render distance on the Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Reddit)

It would be very interesting to see what this build would look like if each Beacon could be seen at the same time.

