Minecraft snapshot 23w44a patch notes: Command fixes, texture improvements, and bug fixes

Since Minecraft Live 2023, Mojang has been releasing new snapshot and beta versions every week. These launches unveil new features for the upcoming major 1.21 update. However, this week's release is slightly different. The latest Minecraft snapshot, 23w44a, offers no new features and focuses on various improvements and bug fixes.

It introduces small visual changes to the recently added copper doors and trapdoors. This release also addresses some bug fixes related to the new copper and tuff blocks. Without any more delay, let's dive into the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 23w44a.

Minecraft 1.20.3 snapshot 23w44a patch notes

Changes

Copper Doors & Copper Trapdoors has updated textures

Technical changes

The Data Pack version is now 23

Data pack version 23

Decorated Pots can now utilize loot tables and will read from the LootTable tag key

Additional changes to command functions

Commands

The newly added tick command has undergone the following changes to its parameters, along with the return and function commands.

Tick

The <time> parameter in the tick step command is now optional. The default value is 1

Return

return run will now always return

If there are no valid results from returned command, function containing return run will fail (i.e. success=0 and result=0)

return run will now propagate success value together with results value (previously it always set success to 1)

return run now also allows storing values - that means execute store ... run return run some_command will both store value and return it outside function

New subcommand return fail is added to make whole function fail (i.e. return success=0 and result=0)

Function

If function <function tag> runs multiple functions in combination with return run, execution will stop after first return in any of the functions

A single call to the function command will always have return when run with return run

For example, return run execute [split context] run function <some function with conditional return> will always return after processing the first context

EXECUTE IF|UNLESS FUNCTION

execute if|unless function will no longer always fail if all functions had no return

If there were no returns in called functions, if will fail and unless will pass

First return in any of called functions will return (for a single context)

Bugs fixed in Minecraft snapshot 23w44a

Minecraft snapshot 23w44a has fixed bugs related to chorus fruit, new copper and tuff blocks, and more:

When teleporting via Chorus Fruit, the burping and teleporting sounds play at the wrong location

Executing a tail-recursive function consumes memory resources linearly with recursion depth

Subtitles for turning copper bulb on or off display raw translation string

Subtitles for opening or closing a copper trapdoor display raw translation string

Footsteps on Polished Tuff create missing subtitle

Top of copper doors include an open part of the window

Tuff bricks do not properly align with other bricks

Bat head upside down when spawned while ticks are frozen

New Bat's ears are lower than the official render and Bedrock's

Chiseled copper cannot be stonecut from cut copper blocks

Copper Door item texture is inconsistent with the block

The "Transfer Now" button in the realms menu cannot be selected via keyboard navigation

The pivot point of the head of the new bats is different from that of Bedrock's

This snapshot might be disappointing for players who were expecting to see more new features for the 1.21 update, such as trial chambers or the breeze mob. Hopefully, gamers find fresh content in beta and snapshot versions in the coming weeks.