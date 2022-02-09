Minecraft star Technoblade and others raise $75,000 for Minecrafters vs Cancer charity

Recently, Minecraft content creator, Technoblade and other well-known streamers raised over $75,000 towards a charity called 'Minecrafters vs. Cancer.' His fans excitedly flocked to Twitter to celebrate the achievement. Soon enough, the charity goal was raised to $100,000 on his YouTube channel.

At the beginning of February, he announced on his YouTube channel that he would be hosting a fundraiser called 'Minecrafters vs. Cancer' for the Sarcoma Foundation of America. He mentioned that the charity would fund research into sarcoma, a disease responsible for childhood cancer.

He opted to conduct the charity through a YouTube Giving feature and urged his viewers and other YouTubers to join and donate through his most recent videos and streams. Since he is battling cancer, this charity means a lot to him.

Reactions from fans on Minecraft star Technoblade and others raising over $75000 for the cancer charity

After seeing the charity goal being reached, many of his fans flocked to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their delight.

⚡Legend⚡ @MrLegendGame @MineProWes Technoblade. Sick merch and the money goes to charity to help the re-search into cancer treatment @MineProWes Technoblade. Sick merch and the money goes to charity to help the re-search into cancer treatment

Animagician @Animagician_ forgot to tweet this when i did it, but i've joined in on Technoblade's Minecrafters vs Cancer charity fundraiser!



On all of my recent videos, there's a link that lets you send money to help fight sarcoma, a deadly type of cancer that can even affect children.



o7 forgot to tweet this when i did it, but i've joined in on Technoblade's Minecrafters vs Cancer charity fundraiser! On all of my recent videos, there's a link that lets you send money to help fight sarcoma, a deadly type of cancer that can even affect children.o7 https://t.co/zxL55e3Zug

AllThingsMCC @AllThingsMCC_ We've joined in on Technoblade's Minecrafters vs Cancer charity drive over at All Things MCC!



On most of our recent videos, you'll be able to see a donation link that will send money directly to fight sarcoma, a deadly form of cancer that can affect children. We've joined in on Technoblade's Minecrafters vs Cancer charity drive over at All Things MCC!On most of our recent videos, you'll be able to see a donation link that will send money directly to fight sarcoma, a deadly form of cancer that can affect children. https://t.co/HEBnk83jy7

Many people were ecstatic and delighted at their favorite content creator raising money for a cancer charity. Some rejoiced that the goal of $75k was reached and was increased to $100k, while others pointed out how all of his videos on YouTube were marked for fundraising. This means that, for a while, all the revenue gathered from his videos will go to charity to help with sarcoma disease research.

pudim @goatpudim 500K FOR CHARITY AND TECHNOBLADE WILL SING BLITZ, EVERYONE GO DONATE RIGHT NOW GOGOGOGOGOGO 500K FOR CHARITY AND TECHNOBLADE WILL SING BLITZ, EVERYONE GO DONATE RIGHT NOW GOGOGOGOGOGO

AquantisLive - currently Technosupporting 🎗 @AquantisLive Technoblade just confirmed, that if we raise 500k$ for charity till the end of the month he will sing. You know what to do Technoblade just confirmed, that if we raise 500k$ for charity till the end of the month he will sing. You know what to do

In a recent stream, the content creator humorously mentioned that if the charity raises over $500k, he will sing to his viewers. At this, his fans lost their minds and humorously tweeted about it and urged everyone to donate to the good cause even more.

Who is Technoblade?

Technoblade is a well-known Minecraft content creator on YouTube with over 10 million subscribers. He is considered a veteran and one of the most talented players in the game.

Back in late August 2021, he revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in an update video. His fans were utterly shocked and supported him wholeheartedly. The creator is still battling cancer and is working hard towards helping others through charity events like this.

