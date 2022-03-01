"I wasn't sure if I got it": Minecraft streamer Dream reacts to his clutch using a Fishing rod

By now, many Minecraft players have seen Dream's infamous clutches. He has been able to use almost every item in the game to clutch in some way, shape, or form. He's landed on a horse to remove fall damage, used a boat, and so many other MLG methods to keep himself alive in his manhunt games.

Another manhunt game titled "The Last Manhunt" saw Dream land an incredible clutch with a fishing rod out of all items. It was one of the best clutches in recent memory and will certainly enter the Dream "Hall of Fame". Here's what happened.

Dream clutches with a Minecraft fishing rod in the latest manhunt video

In the manhunt video, Dream finds himself (once again) running for his life. He towered above his enemies before beginning to try and strategize as to how he was going to eliminate them and escape with his life.

Ultimately, he used dirt blocks to build a bit of a platform before dropping TNT onto the unsuspecting players below. It exploded, killing Sapnap directly and knocking others off.

He faced George and got the better of him as he has many times in the past.

Dream then found himself floating endlessly in water suspended above the void, with very few options. He tried to use his fishing rod to make his way over to the land, but it was a bit too far and the blocks he had were useless.

This was likely the final manhunt (Image via Dream on YouTube)

Fortunately, the loot that had been dropped there included three Ender pearls. Dream was lucky enough to grab those with the fishing rod, pull them into his inventory and use the Ender pearl to get over to safety.

tori @swiftbur no because i genuinely lost faith in dream winning until he did the fishing rod pearl clutch i was gonna be so sad if he lost the final one no because i genuinely lost faith in dream winning until he did the fishing rod pearl clutch i was gonna be so sad if he lost the final one

"I wasn't sure if I got it, but I checked and I did."

If this is truly the final Minecraft manhunt, as Dream has stated, then it is a tremendous way for the series to end. However, Dream has remarked that he will be back with more of the Speedrunner and 5 Hunters series.

Dream has been able to use unthinkable items to save himself time after time, and not many are more surprising than a fishing rod.

In what is probably going to be the final entry in the Manhunt series, Dream once again shows just how good he is at Minecraft.

