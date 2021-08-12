Minecraft streamer Dream thanks fans for all their birthday wishes as he turns 22

Clay "Dream" is celebrating his birthday today, August 12. Fans and friends of the popular streamer have been sharing in his celebrations, sending a great many birthday wishes his way.

His first birthday tweet thanking fans and friends for their wishes has amassed over 305K likes and continues to receive an immense amount of love.

thank you for all the birthday wishes 🥺 I love and appreciate all of uuuuuu❤️❤️❤️



and I have to... IM FEELING tWENTY TWOOOOO 😎 — Dream (@Dream) August 12, 2021

Several friends of Dream have also replied to the tweet to share their warm birthday wishes, including Alex "Quackity", Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, Dave "Krtzyy", Nick "Sapnap" and Callahan.

Friends and fans send Minecraft streamer Dream warm birthday wishes

There were no steps missed when it came to celebrating Dream's birthday. "Happy Birthday Dream" began trending when fans released tweet after tweet happily wishing their favorite streamer for his birthday.

Fans took to the trending hashtag to post incredible fan art, as well as several other jaw-dropping fan creations in honor of Dream's birthday.

22 YEARS OF DREAM (@dreamwastaken)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DREAM! pic.twitter.com/W28mpPYhfU — Sparky | DREAM DAY! (@KUYADRM) August 12, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DREAM 🎉🎉@Dream

This is my gift to you I can't really send it cause by the time it gets the it's gonna melt, and I live in the Philippines. anyways I hope you have a wonderful birthday day. I love you❤️💞

-Yana pic.twitter.com/FOruc3FteC — Yana_ (@FlamingoYana) August 12, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DREAM!!! <333



YOU NEVER FAIL TOO MAKE ME HAPPY :))



WE LOVE YOU DREAM KEEP BEING AMAZING <333#dreamfanart #happybirthdaydream pic.twitter.com/HsxUw5J9AL — MCLamby (@Mc_Lamby) August 12, 2021

Although Dream was the target of much negativity in the past due to scandals he had found himself in, the community has put those misdeeds aside to send unrelenting love to the accomplished 22-year-old streamer.

It's truly heartwarming to see his fellow streamers' warm wishes amid the lovely fan art and fan creations.

have a great birthday old man!!!!! — Quackity (@Quackity) August 12, 2021

Happy Birthday!



Here is cupcake just for you 🧁



May you have many more birthdays! ❤️ — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) August 12, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! LOVE YOU — Sapnap (@sapnap) August 12, 2021

bro a whole 5 days older than me .. happy birthday big man — Dave (@Krtzyy) August 12, 2021

merry christmas dream! — Callahan (@CallahanIsCool) August 12, 2021

Happy Birthday Dream! 💚💚💚 I hope your day is as special as you are! Also congrats on having more millions of subs then years you’ve been alive! You’re pretty epic! 😎🎉 — Captain Puffy - Cara (@CptPuffy) August 12, 2021

happy birthday ✨ — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) August 12, 2021

You're 22 now, time to get a real job — Foolish Gamers (@FoolishGamers_) August 12, 2021

While the spotlight has been focused on the green streamer's 22nd birthday, it seems that fans have forgotten about his birthday twin. August 12 marks the birth date of both Dream and Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHARLIE SLIMECICLE MY FAVORITE GREEN SLIME pic.twitter.com/ZD3IBs8XrY — Kmilewastaken (@kmilewastaken) August 12, 2021

Charlie "Slimecicle" has begun trending after wishing his fellow Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) member, Dream, the happiest of birthdays. Both streamers have been receiving massive amounts of love and birthday wishes over the past several hours.

