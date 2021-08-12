Minecraft streamer Dream thanks fans for all their birthday wishes as he turns 22

Clay "Dream" is celebrating his birthday today, August 12. Fans and friends of the popular streamer have been sharing in his celebrations, sending a great many birthday wishes his way.
His first birthday tweet thanking fans and friends for their wishes has amassed over 305K likes and continues to receive an immense amount of love.
Several friends of Dream have also replied to the tweet to share their warm birthday wishes, including Alex "Quackity", Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, Dave "Krtzyy", Nick "Sapnap" and Callahan.
Friends and fans send Minecraft streamer Dream warm birthday wishes
There were no steps missed when it came to celebrating Dream's birthday. "Happy Birthday Dream" began trending when fans released tweet after tweet happily wishing their favorite streamer for his birthday.
Fans took to the trending hashtag to post incredible fan art, as well as several other jaw-dropping fan creations in honor of Dream's birthday.
Although Dream was the target of much negativity in the past due to scandals he had found himself in, the community has put those misdeeds aside to send unrelenting love to the accomplished 22-year-old streamer.
It's truly heartwarming to see his fellow streamers' warm wishes amid the lovely fan art and fan creations.
While the spotlight has been focused on the green streamer's 22nd birthday, it seems that fans have forgotten about his birthday twin. August 12 marks the birth date of both Dream and Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish.
Charlie "Slimecicle" has begun trending after wishing his fellow Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) member, Dream, the happiest of birthdays. Both streamers have been receiving massive amounts of love and birthday wishes over the past several hours.
Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!