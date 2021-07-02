Top 5 Skeppy & BadBoyHalo Minecraft Moments

Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed and Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch are two Minecraft Streamers known for both their unusual but close friendship as well as contributions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

The two have known each other for years, long before the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") was even created. Bad has appeared in several of Skeppy's challenge and trolling videos over the years; with the former often on the receiving end of these lighthearted jests and pranks.

Their tight-knit friendship, which some fans believe is something more, is often the punchline of jokes made by their mutual friends. It's all in good fun, but it's a testament to how close the pair are despite stark differences in personality.

This article will count down the five friendship moments between BadBoyHalo and Skeppy.

Top 5 friendship moments between BadBoyHalo & Skeppy

#5: "Skeppy, Skeppy are you ready?"

As Skeppy began his horror map stream, he left for the bathroom quickly before the two got started. This left Bad alone to chant about a, supposedly absent Skeppy:

"Skeppy, Skeppy are you ready?"

He would keep chanting this until a short, ear-piercing scream echoed through Skeppy's microphone. The jumpscare startled several viewers watching the stream, but none were more alarmed than Bad himself. After backing away from his friend, he scolds him:

"No... No! No! Bad Skeppy! I know you're there! I know you're there, don't try and be silent now. You literally just jumpscared me! No!"

Hilariously, Skeppy "comes back" and pretends not to know what happened. Despite an entire chat witnessing what happened, Skeppy insists he didn't pretend to leave his microphone just to jumpscare his friend.

#4: Bad builds a taco

Skeppy is no stranger to frustrating Bad, albeit in good humor. It's something he highlights in his trolling videos and has become a dynamic that the pair are infamous for.

While on stream with each other and some of their mutual friends, Bad spends his time focused on building a giant taco in creative mode. Skeppy tries to break his fixation by asking the former if he'll donate one-hundred dollars to his stream.

Bad obliged, but stated that he wants to finish building his taco first.

Skeppy responds by pulling out a flint and steel, setting his flammable taco alight and destroying the build. Bad mourns his taco while Skeppy simply defends himself by telling the former that he's "eating it."

Once the colored wool that the taco is made out of burns away, all that's left are the inflammable brown and white blocks that were supposed to resemble meat and sour cream. Bad grumbles, "all that's left is meat and sour cream."

Skeppy responds jovially:

"Like his favorite!"

#3: "I simp you"

The two are known for their friendly flirting, so it comes as no shock when romantic language is thrown around between the pair. While playing Bedwars together, Skeppy randomly confesses:

"I simp you."

Bad, assumingly not knowing the definition of "simp," responds with a kind "thank you!"

#2: "We could be roommates"

While recording together, Bad pitches the idea that he and Skeppy could be roommates since the latter was moving out of his place at the time.

Skeppy responded to this suggestion, stating:

"Yeah you're definitely hitting on me."

Bad launches into a ramble in an attempt to defend himself, all while Skeppy cackles in the background:

"It's not... no. No! Stop! You're not gonna turn this into a, "me hitting on you," type thing. I am offering! You're moving out. I happen to have a spare room, if you're interested. I have other roommates, ok? So it's not like... we just happen to have a spare room. Alright? There is nothing being insinuated, alright?"

#1: Bad & Skeppy's duckie onesies

Those who follow the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") definitely remember the pair's matching in-game duck onesie skins they donned for a while.

Before the in-game skin, Skeppy bought a real duckie onesie that matched the one Bad was wearing in the game. Although it's implied that Skeppy was convinced to do this, it doesn't make Bad's giddy reaction to the reveal any less wholesome.

