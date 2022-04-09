Minecraft upcoming mob Allay's development details officially revealed

The Allay is scheduled to be added to Minecraft in the 1.19 update. It won the Mob Vote in 2021 and has remained highly anticipated. It was added to a few recent snapshots (for Java Edition), betas and previews (Bedrock Edition), so certain players have already experienced it in-game.

The mob hasn't made it to the vanilla version of the game yet, though every day brings The Wild Update closer. The Allay is relatively unknown, as plenty of crafters might not know about it.

Mojang set out to alleviate the issue by releasing a video a part of their "The Secrets of Minecraft" series on YouTube. Here's what it revealed about the newest mob.

The Secrets of Minecraft reveals information about the Allay

This is not the first or last video of its kind. The game's developers sometimes release videos that give players an inside look at how or why they do things. This time, they're giving gamers an inside look at the Allay ahead of the 1.19 update.

In the video, Mojang confirmed that the Wisp was originally prototyped for the 1.16 Nether Update in 2020. Ultimately, that never happened, but fortunately, the Allay, which is the current name of the Wisp, won the vote and will arrive soon.

The original elevator pitch for Wisp was "a mob that can hold an item". Obviously, that's a very minimal description, but it describes the mob's function easily.

Mojang also admitted that they initially struggled to find a valuable function for a mob that holds an item.

For the developers, votes play a huge part while introducing a new mob. They stated that players would have a good idea of what the game was lacking. Additionally, they wanted to see if anyone would be interested in a mob that holds things.

The Allay's dominating win reaffirmed that their original idea for the Nether Update was a good one. They went on to showcase the abilities and original prototypes for the mob.

The Allay's prototype (Image via Minecraft on YouTube)

It was a great, in-depth look at one of the upcoming mobs. For more, players can check out the video or visit the official site of Mojang.

