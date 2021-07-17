Minecraft x Minions DLC officially announced

The newest addition to the Minecraft Marketplace comes in the form of the cheery, recognizable characters from Illumination's hit trilogy movie series - Despicable Me.

The announcement and trailers for the Minecraft x Minions DLC went live on July 16th, 2021. The trailer boasted of holding several features themed around both the main characters and iconic villains throughout the film franchise. This includes appearances from various characters, in-game uses for the mischievous minions, fighting villains from the movie series, and even some stylish, unique outfits for the minions.

The Minecraft x Minions DLC is now available on the Minecraft Marketplace.

What's included in the Minecraft x Minions DLC?

There are a variety of unique features that come with the Minions x Minecraft DLC. Players who are fans of the film franchise will certainly get a kick out of seeing the movie's iconic characters in Minecraft.

The Minecraft DLC includes appearances from characters such as Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith and Agnes. There are even a variety of villains that have appeared throughout the movie series that will be featured in the DLC. These include Vector, El Macho, and even the antagonists that will be featured in the upcoming prequel, "Minions: Rise of Gru," The Vicious 6.

Of course, there is no shortage of the adorable, mischievous minions featured in this Minecraft DLC. The minions have both a practical in-game use when it comes to taking on villains, as well as their usual mischief and goofy behavior.

Minions will be able to change into different outfits and costumes, including the maid outfit featured often throughout the film series. These yellow trouble-makers are also always at the ready to assist the player in fighting any of the film's villains.

Put on your blue overalls and strap on your goggles: Minions have arrived in Minecraft!



Get the DLC from the Marketplace now, and help Gru go head to head against the most despicable villains:



↣ https://t.co/c9rodMjlKg ↢ pic.twitter.com/oHHiPGiEVv — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 16, 2021

This Minecraft DLC is compatible with mobile devices, Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Players on all consoles can head over to the Minecraft Marketplace now to purchase and enjoy this minion madness.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod