Mojang announces Minecraft will not support and allow NFTs on its platform

Mojang recently released an official piece on how they will not allow or support Minecraft-related NFTs and blockchain in any way. The new type of digital currency has taken the world by storm as millions of people are trying it out. The sandbox title, one of the most popular games of all time, was also considered a potential medium for creating NFTs.

Minecraft @Minecraft



If you're a player or creator actively involved in the buying, selling, or trading of NFTs that make use of Minecraft, please read the information in the article below.



redsto.ne/MinecraftAndNF… Here's an early look at our upcoming guidelines regarding Minecraft and NFTs.If you're a player or creator actively involved in the buying, selling, or trading of NFTs that make use of Minecraft, please read the information in the article below. Here's an early look at our upcoming guidelines regarding Minecraft and NFTs.If you're a player or creator actively involved in the buying, selling, or trading of NFTs that make use of Minecraft, please read the information in the article below.redsto.ne/MinecraftAndNF… https://t.co/Gl0EkoKQqs

In the game, loads of things can be sold as an NFT. Entire worlds, maps, skins, and even mods can be bought in the form of digital currency. However, Mojang has now come out and declared that their game will not be a part of this to protect their playerbase from any risks that might come with blockchain technology.

In the official blog post, the Swedish video game developer addressed what NFT is and how it can harm players.

Mojang is against Minecraft-related NFTs

What is NFT?

Mojang started the official blog post by explaining what an NFT is. It stands for Non-Fungible Token, which is in digital form. It is a part of the blockchain and is often purchased with cryptocurrencies. An NFT can come in .mpeg, .gif and .jpeg formats. When someone purchases an NFT, they get a token that states ownership of the original file.

However, it can be easily copied, moved, or even deleted since it is in digital form. Additionally, investing in something like this is highly risky since the prices might fluctuate quite rapidly.

Reasons why Mojang is against it

Minecraft @Minecraft TL;DR:

"To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our Minecraft client and server applications nor may they be utilized to create NFTs associated with any in-game content..." TL;DR:"To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our Minecraft client and server applications nor may they be utilized to create NFTs associated with any in-game content..."

According to Mojang's 'Minecraft Usage Guidelines,' server owners can charge for access, and all players should have access to the same functionality. This ensures that everything in the game remains equal for everyone. However, if NFTs are allowed, they can create a difference and exclusion amongst players. This direcly conflicts with the game's Usage Guidelines.

The official statement also mentioned how other companies had launched NFTs related to Minecraft. Some have also allowed players to get NFTs by performing certain activities on a multiplayer server or even outside the game. This was not tolerated by Mojang and goes against their rules and regulations; hence, they are completely against it.

A brief look at the beginning of the official statement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mojang also addressed how some third-party NFTs may not be reliable and end up costing players. Some of them might require asset managers since they depend entirely on blockchain technology, and the asset manager might disappear without notice. Some fake NFTs might also be sold to players at inflated prices.

Due to all these frauds and dangers related to blockchain technology, it will not be permitted inside Minecraft client and server applications. Mojang also declared that the game should not be used to create any third-party NFT associated with in-game content. The game company spoke about how they will keep a close eye on blockchain technology and how it evolves in the future, though they have no plans to implement it in the sandbox title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far