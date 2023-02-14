Sniffer is coming in upcoming Minecraft snapshot and beta 

Minecraft players have been awaiting the debut of the sniffer since its Mob Vote victory in 2022. Soon, they'll have the opportunity to interact with the new mob when update 1.20's snapshots and previews arrive for Java and Bedrock Editions, respectively.

In a blog post on February 13, 2023, Sofia Dankis of Mojang Studios informed players of the details to experience the sniffer in upcoming snapshots and previews. According to her, the sniffer will be introduced into Creative Mode without all its primary functions being implemented. However, the enigmatic and ancient mob will be ready to go and perform when Minecraft 1.20 is released later in the Spring.

Hopefully, Mojang will receive plenty of feedback from the playerbase to improve the sniffer in update 1.20.

What to know about the sniffer as its Minecraft debut approaches

The sniffer should have some interesting implications in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

In addition to announcing the sniffer's debut in upcoming previews, Mojang and Sofia Dankis also described how players can find a sniffer. They'll need to hunt in the Overworld for sniffer eggs, which can be found in suspicious sand alongside items like pottery shards.

If earlier iterations and information on the sniffer hold up, this sand should be found underwater, particularly in Minecraft's ocean biomes and within ocean ruin structures.

Once players have their sniffer egg, they'll need to place it and be patient as it approaches its time to hatch. It's unclear how long a sniffer's hatch timer is or what can be done to expedite the process, but more details will likely emerge as the creature's debut approaches. When the egg hatches, players will be met with a snifflet, the baby form of the sniffer.

While it will start quite small, this Minecraft mob will soon grow quite large. If the earlier renditions are correct, the sniffer stands over two blocks tall, with its back looming over the player and most in-game mobs.

However, there's no indication that the sniffer is hostile. Once it grows to full size, it will roam the Overworld, taking naps and sniffing out ancient seeds.

Once a sniffer has found ancient seeds in Minecraft, it'll pluck them out of the ground for the player, who can then collect them and re-plant them. Doing so will offer them a whole host of new decorative flowers to use in-game. Sniffers may have more to offer in the future, but Mojang has been quiet on the subject. That said, players may get to see the mob's other features firsthand.

Whatever the case, players won't have to wait long to engage with the sniffer thanks to Java Edition's snapshot system and Bedrock's preview program.

Mojang hasn't detailed a full release date for the sniffer's inclusion in upcoming previews, but considering the 1.20 update is earmarked to arrive before the end of spring, the sniffer's time in the spotlight is surely quite close at hand.

