The Cutest Predator Advancement in Minecraft 1.17 version: All you need to know

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 was globally made available to play by Mojang on 8th June 2021. A lot of new features, changes, and animals have been added to Minecraft in this part of the Cave & Cliffs update, with many more on the way that was held back for Part 2.

The first phase of the update introduced axolotls, which are one of the cutest mobs ever to be added to Minecraft. These amphibious creatures will always be passive towards the player, and the player can also feed them tropical fishes.

The Cutest Predator advancement in Minecraft version 1.17

During the Minecraft Live 2020 event, axolotls were showcased as one of the cutest predators the player will ever come across. This is because, even though axolotls are the most adorable thing in the game, they will always ferociously attack all aquatic animals except dolphins and turtles.

Along with a couple of features, two new advancements associated with the axolotls have been added to the game, one of which is the Cutest Predator advancement. Players must note that this advancement is only available on the Java Edition of Minecraft.

How can players unlock the Cutest Predator advancement in Minecraft?

Being able to pick up these adorable creatures in a bucket of water is a feature that has been added along with the axolotls themselves. This is precisely what the player needs to do to unlock this advancement.

Once the player has located an axolotl, all they need to do is right-click on it while holding a bucket of water in their hand. When the player has picked up the axolotl, they will get a bucket of axolotl, and the advancement will be completed instantly.

Where can players find the axolotls?

As they are underwater mobs, axolotls will spawn below sea level (y63) in the water wherever it is completely dark. Therefore, players will be able to find these amphibians in dark underwater ravines, deep oceans, and inside caves with a water source.

