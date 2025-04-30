What is A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition? All you need to know

A Minecraft Movie became a massively popular film inspired by the popular blocky sandbox title. The movie was produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment and has quickly collected more than $380,000,000 worldwide as of now. The film's popularity mainly came from how hilarious and meme-worthy it was. After seeing the movie soar, Warner Bros. decided to create a special edition that will soon screen in select theaters.
Here is everything to know about A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition.
Everything we know so far about A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition
We learned about A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition from Warner Bros. a few hours ago. They released a small 15-second clip on their YouTube channel promoting the special screening of the popular live-action movie.
In the promo, they stated that fans of the game will be able to sing and "meme along" with the film while re-watching it.
Though they haven't revealed much about the special edition of the film, they simply stated that the screening will have some aspects to further entertain fans.
The sing-along and meme-along mentions by Warner Bros. are key here since fans could be asked to sing during Jack Black's singing sections and also experience other hilarious moments once again.
Of course, nothing can be said for sure about what this special screening of A Minecraft Movie could offer.
When and where will A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition release?
According to the small promotional clip from Warner Bros., we get to know that this special edition of A Minecraft Movie will air on May 2, 2025, in select theaters in North America only. This means that many fans might never be able to watch the film's special edition.
There is still no confirmation whether the Block Party Edition will also arrive on streaming services or Blu-ray.
