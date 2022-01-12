Where to find Ender Eyes in Minecraft Dungeons

There are tons of secrets in Minecraft Dungeons. There are secret levels, collectibles, and more that unlock the game even further. It's not a huge, time-consuming game, so all the extras make it that much more playable. There's also plenty of DLCs that add levels and more.

One of the more popular DLCs is the Echoing Void. This add-on brought more levels and items, among other things. It also added one more secret to the game involving Ender Eyes.

Where to get and how to use Ender Eyes in Minecraft Dungeons

The first Ender Eye can be found in Creeper Woods. Players can enter that level and continue to the northeast after the bridge at the beginning of the level.

There will be a big rock with stairs beside it and up those stairs is an Enderman. After that, there's a cave with a boss at the end that has the eye.

In Soggy Swamp, users will reach the "Destroy the Brews" mission and go to the southeast part of the area, and exit on the newly-formed bridge. There will be a platform with buttons on it. Push them in this order and fight the boss again for the second eye:

Bottom-left

Right

Left

Bottom

Top

Gamers can then enter Pumpkin Pastures for the third Ender Eye. Near the center patch surrounded by a fence, they can head to the southwest (past the Raid captains) and find the Endermen. Killing them will show players a button that will open the path to the Endersent again.

The Endersent is a form of Enderman for Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

Users will see an iron golem in about the middle of Cacti Canyon. Here, they can go southwest through an archway. There will be a cave that Minecraft Dungeons players can enter. They'll need to fight the enemies and secure the key that will open the door and let them fight for the fourth eye.

In Desert Temple, open the gold key door, run past the Redstone Golem, complete the battle, and leave to the northwest. Enter the door and ignore the Endermen. Later, there will be a blue door with a key. Inside is the Endersent with the fifth Ender Eye.

Finally, in Highblock Halls, there is a "Destroy the Buffet" mission. Here, players can open the door with switches, fight through and earn the final eye. They can then take all the eyes to a new level called the Stronghold and unlock it.

