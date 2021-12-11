Where to find newly added biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs added several new biomes to the game. The update focused primarily on world generation, but it also added new biomes to the mix. These biomes are not altogether difficult to find, depending on the world seed, but players might not even know they're in them.

Finding new biomes is one of the coolest parts of a Minecraft update, and that remains true with 1.18. Here's how players can find them.

Finding all new biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft players know that even the more common biomes might be nowhere in sight, depending on the seed. A desert biome might be thousands of blocks away, even though it is a fairly common biome. The same can be said for the new biomes, so finding seeds for them is a good method.

These are the 8 new biomes that were added in 1.18:

Grove

Meadows

Snowy Slopes

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

Stony Peaks

Dripstone Caves

Lush Caves

In order to find a grove biome, players need to find a mountain. Mountains are home to several of the new biomes, but a grove is a mixture between a forest and a mountain. In this biome there will be tons of trees growing all over the side of a mountain with snow covering them, too.

The rest of the mountain biomes (Snowy Slopes, Jagged Peaks, Frozen Peaks and Stony Peaks) can also be found at the top of mountains.

Snowy Slopes is essentially just the grove biome without the trees, so it is covered in snow but without ice. Jagged Peaks are mountains that are covered in sharp, jagged stone tops. Frozen Peaks have snow but also have a ton of ice blocks at the top. Stony Peaks will have stones but no snow or ice.

The meadows biome will be found at the foot of mountains. It has flowers, green grass, and usually several bees and beehives. It's similar to other biomes, but it's the one found on the plateau at the bottom of a mountain.

The cave biomes are a bit harder to find. Players will just have to explore to find them. Fortunately, lush caves are obvious, as they have more greenery than any other cave. Azalea bushes grow over them, so that's the true key.

Lush caves are undeniable (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read Article Continues below

Dripstone caves will have tons of dripstone blocks, which also makes them a little bit more dangerous, but still easy to know when players are in one.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider