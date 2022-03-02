Which is the best armor in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons expanded on Minecraft in nearly every imagineable way. There are more mobs, items, pets, weapons and armor. What the game may lack in originality, it makes up for in quantity.

This can be seen as a negative, but in reality, there are all sorts of different items that all have uses at various moments.

This is especially true for armor. Each one does something different and is valuable in different scenarios. However, there are some that are more universally useful and can be considered better.

A few of the "best" armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons

There are a few things to consider when deciding which armor set is the best - strength, durability and special abilities. Each piece of armor has stats and abilities that can help some of them stand out more.

Soul harvesting is a fairly important task in Dungeons. Thus, armor sets that help with that are a bit more useful. The Wither Armor is one of the best for that and also boasts a maximum power of 108.

At max power, the armor will have a minimum health of 5,685. The unique ability it possesses is a 50% increase in souls gathered, which adds up quickly. Here's a guide on how to get it.

Being able to attack from range is pretty valuable, too. This alone helps preserve health since mobs will struggle to get close. For this, the Archer's Armor is one of the best.

The Archer's Armor has the following abilities:

15% movespeed aura

Additional 10 arrows per bundle

30% ranged Damage

The Spelunker Armor is also very good. It has a maximum power of 108, which leaves it with a minimum health of 5685 and the following abilities:

20% weapon damage boost

Gives player a pet bat

Bats can be very useful for distracting and attacking enemy mobs.

It ultimately comes down to what Minecraft Dungeons players need to do at a certain level, but it's hard to argue against the Wither Armor being the best in the game.

It has excellent stats and the abilities it boasts are rivaled by very few other Minecraft Dungeons unique armor sets.

