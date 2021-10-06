Who is the highest-earning Minecraft streamer on Twitch? New leak reveals highest earning streamers online

Minecraft streamers are pretty popular, and the famous ones have a lot of viewers on their streams. With so many viewers, it is expected for the streamers to earn a good amount of money. Streamers don't really reveal their earnings, but a recent leak has disclosed the revenue made by the top ten thousand Twitch streamers.

The information was leaked on 4Chan. Since it was posted anonymously, the person who hacked Twitch is still unknown. He uploaded a magnet link of a 125GB torrent file named "twitch-leaks-part-one." The uploaded file even had a lot more confidential data, including Twitch's source code.

Sinoc @Sinoc229

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Which Minecraft streamer has earned the most on Twitch?

The leaks revealed that Minecraft star Ranboo has earned the most among all Minecraft streamers. He has made $2,401,021.84 on Twitch since September of 2019. The information cannot be confirmed as neither Ranboo nor Twitch will reveal the actual earnings.

However, earnings of ten thousand streamers were revealed, and so far, none of them have said that the information is incorrect. The leaked revenue does not include the amount earned from donations or sponsors.

After Ranboo, the Minecraft streamer who has earned the most is TommyInnit ($1,513,217.70) in the same amount of time. Based on their earnings since September 2019, Ranboo is ranked #16, and TommyInnit is #40 among all Twitch streamers.

Who has earned the most from Twitch?

xQcOW has earned the most last month (Image via Twitch/xQcOW)

The streamer with the highest earnings since September of 2019 is CriticalRole ($9,626,712.16). Many people were surprised to see CriticalRole having the most earnings as he only has 819k followers. Compared to some other streamers like xQcOW and Tfue, this is a meager follower count.

Earnings for September 2021 have also been made public, and according to them, xQcOW has made more than any other streamer. He made $752,467 last month and $8,454,427.17 since September 2019.

