"You just want to milk him": Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound trolls Badboyhalo for using Quackity's name

GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and BadBoyHalo are Minecraft players with a huge fan base that create content on YouTube and stream on Twitch. All three of them are part of the Dream SMP as well.
Dream SMP is an online Minecraft server on which many content creators like Pokimane, KSI and Mr. Beast have played before. GeorgeNotFound and BadBoyHalo are famous for their collaboration with the well-known Minecraft streamer Dream. They are present in his Manhunt videos, where they try to stop Dream from completing the game.
Minecraft streamer BadBoyHalo trolled by GeogeNotFound on Twitter
Recently, BadBoyHalo posted a tweet that read, "Cow quackity is the best quackity" and GeorgeNotFound replied, "You just want to milk him". This may seem like a roast to people who haven't watched George's last stream.
In the stream, Quackity spawned as a cow, and the others were unaware of this. BadBoyHalo hit the cow to make it go away and realized that it was Quackity. Quackity starts running away from the two, thinking that they are going to kill him.
Later in the stream, they decided to start a cake business, and since Quackity was a cow, George uses a bucket to milk him. Quackity appeared to be enjoying it as well. After collecting all the necessary ingredients, they were able to craft a cake, but Quackity ate the whole thing and complained about its taste.
Twitter's reaction to GeorgeNotFound and BadBoyHalo's tweet
Karl Jacobs is a famous streamer on Twitch and creates content around different games like Roblox. He replied to BadBoyHalo's Tweet in which he said that he likes Quackity however they could "get him". Quackity responded to the tweet saying, "What".
Anyone can tell from the reactions of the fans that they have watched the stream, because none of them misunderstood the tweet. Those unaware of what happened in the last stream would think there was something wrong with GeorgeNotFound and BadBoyHalo.
Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.
