“No expiration date”: Dream reveals he is still looking for new creators to join Minecraft SMP

Popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Clay “Dream” posted a tweet earlier today, saying that he continues to search for new and aspiring content creators to join his hugely popular Dream SMP Minecraft server.

Dream uploaded the tweet in response to his own tweet on November 11, which called for a new creator who would be interviewed by him to potentially join as a new member of the Dream SMP.

dream @dreamwastaken will be interviewing for one small / inspiring / new creator to join the DSMP reply below with why u should be added :)) will be interviewing for one small / inspiring / new creator to join the DSMP reply below with why u should be added :))

The Dream SMP (Survival Multiplayer Minecraft) is a popular server where a plethora of content creators band together and play. The players regularly engage in roleplaying, and the server has a long and eventful past involving wars, betrayals, alliances and more.

The Dream SMP was founded and owned by Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream”. His friends and fellow content creators GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and BadBoyHalo often play together on the server and are referred to as the Dream Team. As of November 2021, Dream has over 27 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

“I’m sure a few people that replied to this will end up being added”: Minecraft streamer Dream encourages content creators to come forward

dream @dreamwastaken no expiration date, although I’m sure I’ll reply to this tweet when people are chosen ! no expiration date, although I’m sure I’ll reply to this tweet when people are chosen !

The 22-year-old Minecraft streamer was lauded for reaching out to new and lesser-known content creators and giving them a chance to be a part of the legendary Minecraft server.

He urged people to keep replying to his tweets, saying that there was no expiration date for his request and that people were free to respond whenever they liked with recommendations.

dream @dreamwastaken for the record, feel free to reply to this for as long as you want, it’s an awesome reference for a lot of amazing small content creators and I’m sure a few people that replied to this will end up being added :)



(Can also use the replies as a cool list of creators to check out) for the record, feel free to reply to this for as long as you want, it’s an awesome reference for a lot of amazing small content creators and I’m sure a few people that replied to this will end up being added :)(Can also use the replies as a cool list of creators to check out)

Twitter users were pleasantly surprised and replied with enthusiasm. Many responded with their channel names and stated reasons as to why they would be a good fit for the server. Players were eager to be a part of this discussion, with constant replies pouring in.

Axeiliv @axeiliv @dreamwastaken So! My friend and i are both small creators, under 200 (though im 11 away) we both have been streaming for little under a year ( @RazzaForNow ) on twitch my channel has been known as a safespace and chat tends to call us parents 🥲😅 i stream daily and razzas is..wild 😅 @dreamwastaken So! My friend and i are both small creators, under 200 (though im 11 away) we both have been streaming for little under a year (@RazzaForNow) on twitch my channel has been known as a safespace and chat tends to call us parents 🥲😅 i stream daily and razzas is..wild 😅

miranda ! @mirandimoo @dreamwastaken yay!since the og replies are kinda wonky here’s my application again !! i actually had it prepped before you officially announced it!! i’d love if u have it a watch and gave me ur feedback in any way shape or form !! :D youtu.be/eLdU3i_pfQw @dreamwastaken yay!since the og replies are kinda wonky here’s my application again !! i actually had it prepped before you officially announced it!! i’d love if u have it a watch and gave me ur feedback in any way shape or form !! :D youtu.be/eLdU3i_pfQw

Ghost @Ghostgoingdark @dreamwastaken AYO Dream!! Again hi, I am a very small CC! and I want to be big one day!! I am 20 and I feel like I started late in streaming(I started in march this year) but I hope to get better at making content, thank you for inspiring me to go for my dreams.(pun not intended lol) @dreamwastaken AYO Dream!! Again hi, I am a very small CC! and I want to be big one day!! I am 20 and I feel like I started late in streaming(I started in march this year) but I hope to get better at making content, thank you for inspiring me to go for my dreams.(pun not intended lol)

SaltyGhost @ColeNinjago1Fan @dreamwastaken 1/2 Hi I’m a 13 male my name is SaltyGhost but I go by Salty (not my irl name) my one and only dream for over 6 years is to be a successful Minecraft content creator I started off by watching all of the OG’s like DanTDM, Stampy, Popularmmos, LogDotZip etc… @dreamwastaken 1/2 Hi I’m a 13 male my name is SaltyGhost but I go by Salty (not my irl name) my one and only dream for over 6 years is to be a successful Minecraft content creator I started off by watching all of the OG’s like DanTDM, Stampy, Popularmmos, LogDotZip etc…

While some people listed reasons for why they should be a part of the server, others praised Dream for the idea and appreciated the fact that it would help smaller streamers and content creators.

groovy @groovymlg @dreamwastaken honestly such a great opportunity for small streamers! i wish i had a pc bc streaming and making youtube videos is something i’ve always wanted to do. but anyway, tysm for giving people a chance, big respect. cant wait to see the new members! @dreamwastaken honestly such a great opportunity for small streamers! i wish i had a pc bc streaming and making youtube videos is something i’ve always wanted to do. but anyway, tysm for giving people a chance, big respect. cant wait to see the new members!

The Dream SMP, which also happens to be private and whitelisted, is one of the biggest streamer servers across the Minecraft community, on par with the likes of the OTV server, among others. Players will no doubt be excited to see the new content creators that will be added to the Dream SMP as part of this initiative.

