“No expiration date”: Dream reveals he is still looking for new creators to join Minecraft SMP

Popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Clay “Dream” posted a tweet earlier today, saying that he continues to search for new and aspiring content creators to join his hugely popular Dream SMP Minecraft server.
Dream uploaded the tweet in response to his own tweet on November 11, which called for a new creator who would be interviewed by him to potentially join as a new member of the Dream SMP.
The Dream SMP (Survival Multiplayer Minecraft) is a popular server where a plethora of content creators band together and play. The players regularly engage in roleplaying, and the server has a long and eventful past involving wars, betrayals, alliances and more.
The Dream SMP was founded and owned by Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream”. His friends and fellow content creators GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and BadBoyHalo often play together on the server and are referred to as the Dream Team. As of November 2021, Dream has over 27 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
“I’m sure a few people that replied to this will end up being added”: Minecraft streamer Dream encourages content creators to come forward
The 22-year-old Minecraft streamer was lauded for reaching out to new and lesser-known content creators and giving them a chance to be a part of the legendary Minecraft server.
He urged people to keep replying to his tweets, saying that there was no expiration date for his request and that people were free to respond whenever they liked with recommendations.
Twitter users were pleasantly surprised and replied with enthusiasm. Many responded with their channel names and stated reasons as to why they would be a good fit for the server. Players were eager to be a part of this discussion, with constant replies pouring in.
While some people listed reasons for why they should be a part of the server, others praised Dream for the idea and appreciated the fact that it would help smaller streamers and content creators.
The Dream SMP, which also happens to be private and whitelisted, is one of the biggest streamer servers across the Minecraft community, on par with the likes of the OTV server, among others. Players will no doubt be excited to see the new content creators that will be added to the Dream SMP as part of this initiative.