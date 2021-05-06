Minecraft streamer TommyInnit defends Valkyrae from TikTok criticism, as Addison Rae x Dream SMP drama rages on

The drama surrounding Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter's alleged involvement in the Addison Rae x TommyInnit Dream SMP controversy continues to reign supreme on TikTok.

It's been a week since Valkyrae's name was unnecessarily dragged into the Addison Rae x TommyInnit Dream SMP drama, which according to the former's latest stream, is still ongoing.

The entire drama has left the online community baffled, considering how a three-month-old clip of TommyInnit interacting with Addison Rae on the Dream SMP snowballed into a major conspiracy:

sorry but id like to know how this is proof of Addison wanting to replace tommy in the dream smp /gen #tommyinnit #dreamsmp #addisonrae #dsmp #tommy pic.twitter.com/s1m1wSJfWZ — toast (@toasterie) April 24, 2021

In her latest stream, Valkyrae revealed that she is still being spammed by unwarranted hate online in which several TikTok fans accused her of wanting to replace TommyInnit on the Dream SMP:

"I have to talk about this because it's still ongoing. Remember on TikTok, as you can see from my recent post, the comments about the whole Addison Rae Vs Valkyrae Vs kicking off Tommy off the Dream SMP, replacing him and Valkyrae was the one that leaked his address, the whole thing and stuff.

"You guys won't believe it's still happening, I still am getting spammed with comments about how apparently I leaked Tommy's address, and I was the one who was on the Dream SMP server trying to kick out Tommy and replace him so I can play Minecraft with the boys. It wasn't Addison Rae; it was Valkyrae; they both have Rae in their name! No, okay? Stop it; I'm too old for this."

Last week, Valkyrae revealed that she had messaged TommyInnit so that he could shed some much-needed clarity on the entire fiasco.

The Minecraft star not only replied but also defended Valkyrae from online hate in his own trademark manner, which fans hope will now finally bring an end to this never-ending drama.

TommyInnit replies to Valkyrae, as the Addison Rae x Valkyrae TikTok drama intensifies

The entire drama seems to have been exacerbated by the reaction of the TikTok community, which has resulted in the situation being blown out of proportion.

While the drama itself not only serves as a product of blatant rumor-mongering and assumptions running wild, it also serves as a reminder of how gullible the online community can be at times.

tiktok was so dramatic and so gullible😭 — justine :) (@180kickjustine) May 4, 2021

With regards to TommyInnit's reply, Valkyrae hoped that it would help placate the flaring tensions between her and Addison Rae's fans:

"Tommy replied, so I'm going to show this as evidence so that people can start defending me and realize that this is all a big ridiculous thing, okay! If there're any TikTok kids here, stop it! Tommy said so. Tommy and I are cool. That's that. Case closed."

TommyInnit's reply to Valkyrae's request for clarification read as follows:

"Sorry to hear you've been getting sh*t. Let them know I said no one can ever give Valkyrae sh*t ever! That is f*****g weird LOL."

With TommyInnit himself condemning the unwarranted hate that is being directed at Valkyrae on TikTok, it now remains to be seen if the aforementioned drama is finally put to rest or not.