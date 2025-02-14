"Of all the possibilities, they chose the laziest": Minecraft fans disappointed by the lack of sheep variants in the upcoming update

The world of Minecraft is filled with both hostile and friendly mobs. The presence of animals in the games is significant in making exploration fun. The excitement of finding different animals in the biomes is a crucial element. However, sometimes Mojang Studios can make decisions that make things boring. For example, the recently released snapshot changes sheep spawning, organizing them based on their wool color.

Considering how the developers added new mob variants for almost all the animals, this was a major disappointment. A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/ocerdiwn made a post regarding this update, mentioning that players were expecting two new variants of the sheep mob. Instead, they just got a reshuffle.

Reacting to the post, user u/Emanuel_de_Brava commented:

"Of all the possibilities, they chose the laziest."

Indeed, it is one of the laziest ways of improving the sheep variety in the game, especially when the previous updates have been so great and well-thought-out.

Comment byu/ocerdiwn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user named u/Theriocephalus said that what bothers them is that the update removes variety rather than adding it. Since now, each biome will have a set of colored sheep, and the chance of getting sheep with other colors has been ruled out.

Comment byu/ocerdiwn from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

User u/Gulpin_Dem_Berries said that they think this is not the entirety of the Minecraft update, and the developers might add more to it.

User u/DanglingChandeliers said that they dislike this over getting new sheep variants. There are a lot of different ways to work around the color thing, and the developers took the most boring and easiest route. The user added that Mojang did not even update the sheep’s model.

Players talk about the changes with sheep variants in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/ocerdiwn)

Another user named u/BlastLightStar said that they thought Mojang Studios would either leave the sheep alone or update the texture of their wool without affecting the item. However, this change seems very poorly thought out. User u/Limp-Custard-5359 commented that it feels lazy compared to what they have done for other mobs. They would rather dye their sheep than find them in the wild.

Players also talk about how lazy the new Minecraft snapshot is (Image via Reddit/ocerdiwn)

User u/VampArcher asked whether this was something players were asking for. They added that they are confused about the reasoning for this Minecraft update because it does nothing to increase the variety of the sheep. Another user named u/aHummanPerson joked that this is the segregation update.

A better way of increasing mob variety in Minecraft

Mojang Studios changed the sheep spawning in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

While the developers did wonderful for adding new mob variants such as chicken and cows based in the biome they spawn in, they did miss the mark with the recent snapshot for sheep variants. There are many ways to go when it comes to increasing this mob’s variety.

For example, different biomes could have unique sheep breeds with distinct wool types and even mob behaviors. For example, snowy biomes could feature fluffy, white-coated sheep that grow wool faster to adapt to the cold. Desert biomes could have thinner-coated sheep with sandy-colored wool. Jungle sheep might have vibrant green or patterned wool to blend into their surroundings.

Changing just the texture and how their coat grows is a good enough change to make this mob more interesting. Considering how players need wool, the rate of wool growth could be a great factor in making some varieties more desirable. For example, the snow sheep would grow their coat faster and give multiple wool blocks.

However, the wool from the desert variant could take more time and give just one block. These little changes can make a big impact on the gameplay mechanic, making things more fun.

