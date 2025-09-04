One of Minecraft's most challenging modpack is now available in Bedrock Edition

RLCraft was recently released as a custom world pack in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It was originally developed as a Java Edition modpack by Shivaxi and is considered one of the toughest custom game experiences of all time. For years, RLCraft has surprised players with its dangerous and difficult mechanics and progression. Now, Bedrock Edition players can experience the same.

Here is everything to know about the new RLCraft custom world on Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

All major details about RLCraft in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

RLCraft Bedrock Edition features and cost

RLCraft Bedrock Edition is developed by Honeyfrost Studios (Image via X/HoneyfrostMC)

RLCraft Bedrock Edition is a paid dynamic world DLC developed by a studio called Honeyfrost. Since it is not developed by the original creator, Shivaxi, it can feel a bit different from the Java Edition version.

The custom world hit the Minecraft Marketplace on July 15, 2025, with a hotfix update (1.0.1) on July 25, 2025, after which it became a much stable game.

Similar to Java Edition's RLCraft, the Bedrock Edition version also has a hardcore RPG survival feel to it. The world is procedurally generated, meaning every newly created one feels fresh and unpredictable.

It has an RPG-style progression system. Players will level up skills like mining, combat, crafting, unlocking new tools and abilities as they progress.

Along with that, the DLC also has custom movement animations for both players and mobs. This makes it smoother and more immersive. These custom animations and other features will also work with Actions & Stuff, which is another popular add-on for Bedrock Edition.

Similar to Java Edition's variant, it brings the same level of challenging mechanics like harsh survival rules, custom mobs, dungeons, dragons, and more.

When it comes to pricing, players can purchase RLCraft Bedrock Edition for 1690 minecoins, which roughly equals $10. However, the price of minecoins themselves can vary depending on which region the player is from.

Steps to get and download RLCraft Bedrock Edition

RLCraft can be purchased and downloaded from Bedrock Edition Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Here is a short guide on getting RLCraft on Minecraft Bedrock Edition:

Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Head to Minecraft Marketplace. Search for RLCraft. Open the DLC's product page. Buy 1690 minecoins in your Minecraft account through Xbox. Purchase the DLC world. In the new world creation page, select RLCraft and enter the world.

