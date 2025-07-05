One Minecraft Java command that Bedrock content creators might badly need

Minecraft has loads of commands that players can use to tweak all kinds of in-game mechanics, like time of day, teleporting any player anywhere, summoning any entity, etc. One of the recently added and best commands to play around with is the tick command, which allows players to alter the tick rate and even freeze it. However, this command is exclusive to Java Edition.

Hence, an argument can be made that the tick command should be added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition and can be great for content creators.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The reason why Minecraft Java-exclusive tick command can also be great for Bedrock content creators

Tick command can completely control time in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, players must understand how the tick command actually works. Tick is the basic unit of time in Minecraft. Every tick is around 0.05 seconds in real life. Hence, each second has 20 ticks in it.

The tick command was added back in 2023, which allowed players to freeze, unfreeze, sprint, and alter tick speeds. When a tick command is used to freeze ticks, the entire world stops except for the player or any entity a player is riding. Every mob, flowing water, flowing lava, and even projectile items like arrows, stop in their tracks. This is clearly shown in the picture above.

Tick speed can also be altered by the tick command to speed up or slow down time in Minecraft. This means that players can create some stunning slow-motion scenes, in which even their in-game character is slowed down.

Sprint is another feature in the tick command that runs the game at the maximum tick speed for a preset amount of time. Once it stops, it gives a brief summary of tick statistics. This command feature can be used to create fast time-lapses of any in-game activity.

These kinds of pictures can be easily taken after freezing the tick command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since many content creators dwell in the creative mode to either shoot videos or capture screenshots for their social media handles, the tick command can do wonders for them. They can freeze time and take stunning screenshots, even if the subject is fast, or they can alter the tick speed through this command and create stunning clips for their next Minecraft video.

When players jump from Java to Bedrock Edition, they can miss a lot of features, including this tick command. There is no way to stop the ticks in Bedrock. Hence, mobs keep moving around, items instantly drop to the ground, and arrows cannot be stopped. If players want to create a decent screenshot or a clip, they can have a hard time doing so.

