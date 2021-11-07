Podzol in Minecraft: How to obtain, uses, and more

Minecraft is made entirely from blocks. Hence, it is understood that the game contains many different types of these items. Each of these has a different purpose and appearance. While many are used for decoration, some blocks are used to craft useful items.

Many blocks, like cobblestone and wood logs, are quite commonly available in Minecraft. However, that isn't the case with others. Prismarine is one such block with the other being Podzol. Below, players can find everything they need to know about Podzol in Minecraft.

Everything players need to know about Podzol in Minecraft

Overview of Podzol

A single block of podzol (Image via Minecraft)

Podzol is a block that is similar to dirt in Minecraft. It is generated naturally in the giant tree taiga and the bamboo forest biomes. Podzol can slowly spread from wherever it starts generating. When giant spruce trees are planted, podzol spreads from their roots to become a small patch.

The block was initially added to the game in Minecraft’s 1.7.2 version’s 13w36a snapshot, before featuring in the main build with Minecraft 1.8. It has since gone through a slew of changes and updates.

Podzol can be obtained in multiple ways

The quickest way to break this block is by using a shovel. However, in order to obtain podzol blocks, the player must use a shovel that is enchanted with the “Silk Touch” enchantment.

Podzol can also be obtained from the Wandering Trader, who sells three pieces of this block for three emeralds. Interestingly, some endermen carry podzol while walking. Players can dispose of this mob to acquire the block.

Podzol has multiple uses in Minecraft

Below listed are some of podzol's uses in Minecraft:

Podzol is one of only three blocks on which mushrooms can naturally generate at any light level. Coupled with that, the block can also play host to every type of sapling, flower, or even sugarcane.

Like regular dirt, a dirt path can be carved out of podzol by using a shovel.

To make a farmland, the player will first have to turn the block into a dirt path. After that, they must use a hoe to convert it to farmland.

The dark color of podzol may, in certain situations, prompt players to use it for decoration purposes. They can be used as flooring, or even walls in certain areas and builds.

Additionally, players should be on the lookout for giant spruce trees if they see podzol spreading in an area. The trees contain as many as 50 blocks of wooden logs, which can prove immensely useful.

Podzol is a unique type of block in Minecraft. It is used in both decoration and agriculture. Also, it can be quite rare to find in certain world generations. Therefore, players should be on the lookout for areas covered with this block.

