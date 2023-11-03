7 popular Minecraft facts that are fake

Being almost 14 years old, Minecraft has had its fair share of misconceptions, fake facts, and myths. Since the game has so much content and potential for lore, millions in the community have discussed certain aspects of the game that are either untrue or simply misleading. Some are still believed to this day, but they are not exactly true.

Here are some of the misconceptions Minecraft players could have.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Some of the famous misconceptions in Minecraft

1) Herobrine is real

Herobrine is a mythical and fictional character that is not present in single-player worlds (Image via CurseForge)

Herobrine is one of the most famous mythical characters the Minecraft community has talked about ever since the game was released. It is supposed to be a mysterious and powerful entity that has the capability to place and remove blocks just for a player and is secretly present in every single-player world.

However, after several years, it is safe to say that the mythical character was never in any single-player world.

2) Aether realm is part of the vanilla version

Aether realm was part of a mod that many Minecraft players did not know about (Image via Mojang)

Even though this misconception was resolved several years ago, there are still some players who believe that the Aether realm is present in the vanilla version of the game. However, this is not true at all since the heavenly dimension is part of a mod that players can use to create the custom portal and enter the Aether realm.

3) Nether is eight times smaller than Overworld

Nether and Overworld are of the same size in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since players travel eight blocks in the Overworld when they only move one block in the Nether, there is a common misconception that the Nether is eight times smaller than the Overworld. However, this is not true since both realms are equal in size. Their world borders are roughly 30 million blocks away from the world spawn.

The one-block to eight-block travel distance is how the game works and does not indicate the size difference between dimensions.

4) Zombified Piglins randomly teleport to Overworld through the Nether portal

Zombified Piglins rarely spawn inside the Nether Portal in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There is a rare chance that zombified piglins might arrive in the Overworld from an activated Nether portal. Though it may seem like they accidentally enter the portal in the Nether and end up in the Overworld, it is not true. The reality is that these mobs essentially spawn inside the portal and instantly get teleported to Overworld. Players can even place a Nether portal in a biome where these entities do not spawn, and they will still appear in the Overworld.

5) The Far Lands were the edge of the in-game world

The Far Lands were not the world border in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the most fascinating generations in the game was the Far Lands. When these were first discovered all the way back when the game was new, many believed that this was the border of the near-endless world, mainly because of how far away it was from the world spawn.

However, this was not the border of the world, but only a terrain glitch that happens millions of blocks away from the world spawn. The world border has regular terrain generation with a translucent border that players cannot cross.

6) Water cannot exist in the Nether

Water can exist in some shape or form in the Nether in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though water can indeed be spilled in the Nether realm, many players believe that there is absolutely no way that water can exist in the hellish dimension. This is not true since water can exist in the Nether if it is inside a cauldron. Furthermore, players can even summon a water block through commands when in creative mode.

7) Mobs can summon the Warden by making noise

Warden will not summon from mob sounds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When Warden was first introduced to the game, and players realized how the mob spawned, many thought the terrifying hostile mob could spawn even if any mob around the Deep Dark biome created a sound and triggered the sculk sensor. However, this is not true, and only the sound created by the player will actually trigger the sculk shrieker, which can then summon the beast.