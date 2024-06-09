Popular Minecraft MMORPG server Wynncraft with new boss, mobs, and more

Minecraft is a great game with a ton of amazing mobs and challenges forcing players to keep practicing and curating the best item to beat the bosses. But sometimes, one cannot help but wonder what the game would look like if it was an MMORPG game with massive, more challenging bosses and mobs and a significant level of character customization.

Well, the great news is that there is a Minecraft MMORPG server called Wynncraft, which checks all the boxes and makes the game a dream come true for MMORPG fans. The Wynncraft: Rekindled World is a server that anyone can join and begin their journey. Here’s everything about the server including the mobs, bosses, and items. Let’s get started.

Minecraft MMORPG server: Everything about it

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Wynncraft: Rekindled World is not like other servers that add a couple of mobs and call themselves MMORPG. Every mob in the updated version of Wynncraft has been meticulously designed with specific abilities that will challenge the players to adopt new strategies if they want to beat them.

The bosses have a brilliant design and improved AI making them more challenging. The update has also rebalanced every mob and added more than 300 new entity models. Suffice it to say, the challenge is real and players must bring their A-game to make progress and level up their character in this Minecraft server.

The Rekindled update changes many things (Image via YouTube/WynncraftOfficial)

The update has not only improved the world and mobs in it but also the game’s user interface and other mechanics, such as Souls Points, Teleportation Scrolls, Scraps, Raids, and more to make it look and feel more modern and fluid. Apart from that, the music has been improved, and most importantly, the team has revamped the raid mechanics of the server.

With over 1,000 players online at any time of the day, this is truly an MMORPG game that people can enjoy. No mods are required to play the game. Joining the server is as simple as it can get. All that’s required to do is:

Open Minecraft. Do note that this server is only available for the Java Edition of the game.

Click on the ‘ Multiplayer ’ tab and then on the ‘ Add Server .’

’ tab and then on the ‘ .’ Finally, write ‘play.wynncraft.com’ in the space for the IP

Start the game.

While there are many MMORPG options out there for Minecraft, Wynncraft is the most fleshed-out, well-made option out there. It would be interesting to see what they come up with after the Tricky Trials update is released on June 13, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback