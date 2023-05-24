10 best Minecraft Bedrock and Java servers in 2023

The number of Minecraft multiplayer servers out there is nearly endless, though some are certainly preferable to others. Furthermore, thanks to strides made by the community and cross-platform infrastructure created by developers, servers can be found on Java Edition, Bedrock Edition, or even both. Whatever the platform, players can find a server worth enjoying in the long term.

Every server is different in some way, shape, form, or fashion. Given that the number of servers available to Minecraft fans is increasing exponentially, it can be tricky to find the right one to enjoy solo or with friends.

Fortunately, if Minecraft fans are looking for great servers to join based on their platform of choice, they certainly don't lack options. Moreover, many servers offer multiple game modes to meet the needs of an ever-expanding player base.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition servers worth your time as of May 2023

1) Manacube (Java)

Even though Manacube is a 10-year-old Minecraft server at this point, it remains one of the largest and most populous among the Java Edition community.

From humble beginnings, Manacube has grown into a massive multi-world network that encapsulates many of the most beloved game modes to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Players can enjoy traditional gameplay like Survival or Creative, but there are many more game modes to consider. Those who want a challenge can dive into Parkour, KitPvP, Skyblock Survival, and other game modes like Earth.

2) Wynncraft (Java)

Often known by its moniker "The Minecraft MMORPG," Wynncraft is a Java server with a handcrafted roleplaying experience taking place in a sprawling world made with plenty of love and care.

In Wynncraft, players can complete over 130 unique quests as they hone their skills and become stronger by leveling up and collecting quality loot. However, the story is just the tip of the iceberg, as the meat of the server comes in the form of endgame content.

At the end of the road, players can take on diverse and challenging raids, complete with bosses who have their own inherent gameplay mechanics that will keep everyone on their toes during combat.

3) Mineberry (Java)

Mineberry may not be a server for every Minecraft Java player, but it could please the more hardcore or traditional audiences.

Mineberry is a relatively small-scale server where players can enjoy many game modes, including Survival, Bedwars, Skywars, KitPvP, and Murder Mystery. However, it also possesses a vanilla-adjacent anarchy server. Players are dropped in a true survival situation where the game is as barebones as possible, and PvP is enabled. Essentially anything is permitted in this anarchy world as long as fans still abide by the code of conduct set forward by the admins and developers.

Additionally, Mineberry is a cracked Java server, so players can connect to it without needing to rely on a Mojang or Microsoft account to log in.

4) Vanilla Plus (Java)

Vanilla Plus takes everything endearing about vanilla Minecraft and improves it without breaking the experience in any way. Players won't be able to claim land, protect themselves from griefers, or avoid PvP anywhere except the spawn zone.

However, Vanilla Plus does offer the ability to teleport to friends and bases to keep players from being overwhelmed in the anarchy-esque wilderness. This server won't be every player's preferred pick due to its fairly lax set of rules, but fans who love the original Minecraft experience may get plenty of enjoyment out of it.

5) CraftersMC (Bedrock)

A Minecraft Bedrock server located in Turkey, CraftersMC may not be the ideal server to connect to if players don't have the best internet connection. However, the server possesses a multilingual fan base of hundreds of active players on any given day.

CraftersMC primarily focuses on Skyblock gameplay, but there's enough depth in this game mode to keep fans occupied for quite some time. Furthermore, there are plenty of updates, events, and resets to keep the experience fresh for both newcomers and veterans alike.

6) NetherGames (Bedrock)

A Minecraft Bedrock server with a dedicated community, NetherGames continues to be an excellent location for fans of PvP and challenging game modes.

Players can dive into one-on-one Duels, Parkour, Factions PvP, Skywars, and Bedwars. However, if a fan isn't exactly keen on playing the more intense game modes, they can enjoy free Creative Mode plots for building, friendly matches of social deduction in Murder Mystery, or simply spend some time surviving in Skyblock.

When it comes to popular game modes, NetherGames certainly doesn't disappoint. It has a vibrant and active Bedrock Edition player base.

7) FallenTech (Bedrock)

For Minecraft fans who love a bit of variety without an overwhelming player count, FallenTech may be a great server to check out on Bedrock, especially on mobile devices that can run Pocket Edition.

The server offers up Skyblock, Factions, KitPvP, and Prison gameplay and keeps the user count around a hundred or so between game modes. This creates a tight-knit Bedrock community of committed fans, which should make the introduction process a bit easier to manage compared to mega servers, where one can get overwhelmed in a sea of in-game players.

Minecraft fans who prefer more activity on a server may want to give this one a pass. However, FallenTech can be great for relaxing on Bedrock Edition or practicing PvP game modes before jumping on larger servers.

9) GrandTheftMCPE (Bedrock)

Another great Minecraft Bedrock server that is relatively small while providing awesome gameplay, GrandTheftMCPE brings the hectic and chaotic battles of Grand Theft Auto to Bedrock Edition.

In this German-based server, players will join the criminal element or the side of the law and battle it out for PvP supremacy. Using boxes scattered across the in-game city or the store Ammunation, players can gain access to various firearms, explosives, and even jetpacks for aerial combat.

GrandTheftMCPE also offers various in-game ranks to progress through by racking up kills. It also has private property, where Minecraft fans can rest their head and kick back from the PvP action for a little while before heading back out into the battle-worn streets of Los Vamos.

10) Hypixel (Java/Bedrock)

Arguably the most successful cross-platform server in Minecraft's long history, Hypixel can meet the demands of just about any player.

With over 19 different minigames to try, the world's most beloved Skyblock progression, and a massive player base scattered across multiple in-server hubs, there's always something to do on Hypixel. The depth of all of the server's game modes is second to none, thanks to the fastidious commitment of the development team.

It may not be every player's favorite server, but Hypixel has long been considered the gold standard of what Minecraft servers can be.

