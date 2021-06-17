Quackity bids John Smith farewell after their last stream but fans want more of them

Earlier today, Alexis “Quackity” bid goodbye to his friend “John Smith” on Twitter.
Smith had featured in multiple live streams of the streamer, including a recent “go-kart” stream. Quackity’s friend had become a bit of a fan-favorite, leading to emotional reactions from quite a few members of the streamer's community.
Some people appeared to think that Quackity was announcing his “death.” However, the streamer clarified that John Smith is not dead, but that he is apparently not going to be a part of future Quackity live streams.
Quackity bids goodbye to his friend John Smith, the internet reacts
John Smith is a Spanish speaker, and he was involved in multiple streams along with Quackity. Fans had grown fond of Quackity’s friend, and he had hilariously crashed his go-kart during a race with the streamer. Regardless, Quackity bid farewell to his friend earlier today on Twitter, leading to a plethora of reactions from the community.
Eariler, on 16th June, he had used both of his Twitter accounts to post “I miss John Smith,” before telling his fans that his friend was still with him and that he was only kidding. However, he later posted a picture alongside Smith with both friends wearing protective masks.
Quackity also said goodbye to John Smith, leading to reactions from popular content creators like Clay “Dream” and Nicholas “Sapnap” Nick.
Regardless, Quackity’s fans appeared devastated and demanded a “Spanish goodbye stream” for John Smith’s farewell. However, it appears as if John Smith has already left and will not be featuring in Quackity’s streams for the time being. As can be seen, the fan favorite John Smith brought forth a range of reactions from Quackity’s community.
Most of his fans said that they will miss his presence during Quackity’s live streams, while others posted overly emotional responses. For the time being, it appears as if Quackity’s friend will not be a part of his live streams, although he could welll make appearances in the future.