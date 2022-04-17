Ranking the 5 best additions to Minecraft in 2022

One of the many reasons behind Minecraft's success is the addition of new features every year. At the annual live event, Mojang announced the next major update for Minecraft along with many upcoming features.

In 2022, Mojang will release version 1.19, titled, The Wild Update. Like the two-part Caves & Cliffs update, The Wild Update is also all about the Overworld. Players have been eagerly waiting for the 1.19 update to experience the horrors of deep dark caves, the wilderness of mangrove swamps, and more.

This article lists some of the amazing additions planned for release in 2022. With these features, players will love The Wild Update.

Minecraft The Wild Update: 5 best additions

5) Frogs

Croaking frogs are coming (Image via Mojang)

The frog was first officially announced at MINECON Live 2019. It was part of swamps and competed against two other biomes but failed to win the biome vote. After more than two years, frogs are finally making a comeback with The Wild Update.

Mojang will add three varieties of frogs in the version 1.19 update - orange, green, and white. The mob's color depends on the biome's temperature. In colder biomes, players can spawn green frogs, white frogs in warm ones, and orange frogs in temperate ones.

Frogs are not being added just for ambiance. Players can use the mob to get new light source blocks called froglight. When a frog eats a small magma cube, it drops a froglight.

4) Mangrove swamps

Minecraft The Wild Update will finally revamp the dull swamps by adding a new biome variety. Mangrove swamps are an improved and better variant of swamps featuring mud blocks, frogs, and beautiful mangrove trees.

Compared to old swamps, mangrove swamps are much better and have a realistic touch. They are incredibly compact, have narrow rivers, and are flooded with mangrove roots going into the water.

3) Sculk blocks

Sculk blocks revealed so far (Image via Mojang)

When Mojang first revealed sculk blocks, the redstone community lost their minds due to the possibilities these blocks add to the game. Almost all sculk blocks can read vibrations from their surroundings.

Players can use sculk blocks, especially sculk sensors, in their redstone projects to do certain tasks wirelessly. Sculk blocks are also used to summon the warden and farming experience points.

2) Ancient city

Ancient city is a new structure exclusive to deep dark caves that come with The Wild Update. This mysterious structure will add a unique aspect to the Minecraft lore. Players are already going crazy thinking theories about the ancient civilization who created the ancient cities.

Ancient cities feature various useful and rare items like echo shards, reinforced deepslate, Swift Sneak enchantment, and more. Players will also have to be careful while exploring ancient cities as making sounds may trigger a sculk shrieker and summon the warden.

1) Warden

Minecraft @Minecraft



In this Snapshot, for Minecraft: Java Edition, we’ve included the warden’s sonic ranged attack, which can easily penetrate that wall you’re hiding behind! Read the full list of features now:

redsto.ne/22W15A You can run but you can’t hide…In this Snapshot, for Minecraft: Java Edition, we’ve included the warden’s sonic ranged attack, which can easily penetrate that wall you’re hiding behind! Read the full list of features now: You can run but you can’t hide…In this Snapshot, for Minecraft: Java Edition, we’ve included the warden’s sonic ranged attack, which can easily penetrate that wall you’re hiding behind! Read the full list of features now:🔗 redsto.ne/22W15A https://t.co/eImVX9CDhA

The horror of deep dark caves, the warden, was first announced around two years ago. This monstrosity will finally make its way to Minecraft with the version 1.19 update.

The warden is the strongest mob in the entire game. It can defeat a player covered in netherite armor with just a few hits. Mojang wants the player to fear the warden instead of fighting it. This mob drops nothing when killed to discourage players from attacking the warden.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul