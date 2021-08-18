Ranking rarest to most common biomes in Minecraft

Minecraft worlds consist of randomly generated terrains that are made up of a variety of different areas called biomes. Each biome has its own unique look, its own climate, ecosystem, wildlife, structures, and more.

Some Minecraft biomes are incredibly common to come across, while others are quite rare overall. Many biomes even have multiple variations that could possibly be generated in the game.

Unless a specific world seed is inputted prior to loading in a new world, Minecraft will decide at random which biomes make up a player’s surroundings.

It can be quite exciting to find a rare biome while exploring a Minecraft world. Some rare biomes even offer interesting perks to players, such as the exposed mineshafts in the badlands biomes or pandas in jungle biomes.

Ever wonder what the chances are of finding each biome at random? This list ranks every Minecraft biome from least common to most.

Every Minecraft biome ranked by rarity

From rarest to most common, these are all the Minecraft biomes, specifically in the Overworld only:

Modified Jungle Edge Modified Badlands Plateau Snowy Taiga Mountains Mushroom Fields Bamboo Jungle Badlands Badlands Plateau Giant Tree Taiga Giant Tree Taiga Hills Gravelly Mountains Snowy Mountains Frozen Ocean Snowy Beach Jungle Hills Stone Beach Flower Forest Savanna Plateau Snowy Tundra Jungle Taiga Hills Desert Hills Deep Cold Ocean Warm Ocean Savanna Wooded Mountains Birch Forest Cold Ocean Dark Forest River Lukewarm Ocean Taiga Beach Forest Hills Desert Swamp Mountains Ocean Plains Forest

It should be noted that since every world seed is different, the rarity of these biomes will vary depending on each individual Minecraft world.

Many biomes have the same percentage of generation and are technically tied in terms of rarity. For the purposes of this list, rough estimates were considered.

Additionally, the Minecraft 1.18 update, which will add the rest of the Caves & Cliffs features, will introduce a few brand new biomes into the game.

Most rare biomes are combinations of multiple biomes. Because they require two separate biomes to merge together, they naturally have a less likely chance of generating in a world.

The odds must align perfectly to create a modified jungle edge, for example, since it is a combination of a swamp hills and a jungle biome.

Ocean biomes come in a few different variants, but oceans will typically make up at least half of any given Minecraft world, making them quite common overall with the exception of the frozen ocean biome.

There are even more biomes in Minecraft’s other dimensions. The nether has five of its own unique biomes, and the end dimension is technically just one biome overall.

Many Minecraft fans have suggested an update to the end as to include more biomes into the dimension, so perhaps in the future there will be even more to explore.

As Minecraft continues to update, it is likely that new biomes will continually be introduced and change the logistics of biome rarity.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by R. Elahi