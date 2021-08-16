Top 5 Minecraft seeds to try before 1.18 update releases officially

The final part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update will be released towards the end of the year. This update to 1.18 will introduce tons of new elements into the game that Minecraft players have been eagerly waiting for.

The 1.18 Minecraft update will cause some major changes in terms of world generation. Minecraft worlds will look unlike they ever have before, and it may even feel like a whole new game.

However, there are lots of Minecraft seeds that gamers should try before their games are updated around the holiday season. Here are some of the best seeds available in the recent versions of Minecraft.

Amazing Minecraft seeds to explore before the game updates to 1.18

5) Double amethyst geode

Image via Reddit/desc0ncid00

Seed: -2497213425330816112

Coordinates: 263, 40, 79

This seed is available on Minecraft version 1.17, which may be clear given the subject of the seed. Reddit user desc0ncid00 found a seed where two amethyst geodes generated directly next to each other.

An anomaly like this can happen thanks to the chunk border that connects the structures. Two individual geodes tried to generate on bordering chunks, causing them to merge into one giant amethyst geode. It is quite a sight to behold and perfect for any amethyst loving Minecraft players.

4) Flower cave

Image via YouTube/Minecraft & Chill

Seed: -302600233

Coordinates: 200, 64, 32

In this seed, a tiny cave attempted to generate within a flower forest. This made for an adorable little cavern covered in flowers.

Areas like this might be hard to come by with the new update given how large caves will become on average. But for now, this seed provides a cute space for potential bases or builds.

3) Mineshaft portal

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 1607608470

This awesome seed features two mineshafts, one located at coordinates 336, 256, and another not too far away at 225, 914. What’s amazing about this seed is the ruined portal that can be found in one of the mineshafts.

Since this cool combination of structures can be found underground, the new 1.18 update could potentially cause changes with this world generation since caves will be getting a major revamp. Java Edition players who are intrigued by this seed will definitely want to check it out before the end of the year.

2) Blacksmith ravine

Image via Minecraftseeds

Seed: 105899026

This seed has a great initial spawn point. Gamers will spawn right next to a village not only with a blacksmith but also with a huge ravine. Within that ravine is a mineshaft full of incredible loot including armor and gold.

Minecraft players can log into this world, immediately get some awesome loot from the blacksmith, then snag materials from the ravine, and obtain even more loot from the mineshaft. This seed could potentially be a great one to speed run on before the new 1.18 update since ravines will be drastically increasing in size with the new update.

1) Marvelous mountain

Image via Minecraft & Chill on YouTube

Seed: -1930611789

Coordinates: 808, -1220

This 1.17 Minecraft Bedrock seed might be the closest thing to the 1.18 update in terms of world and biome generation a player can find before the update. At the above coordinates, players will discover an absolutely breathtaking mountain biome that has been generated without the changes to mountains implemented yet.

The large and intense snowy mountains towering over scarce surrounding forest biomes make for an utterly stunning visual that gamers should definitely witness for themselves. It might be even more interesting to explore this seed after the 1.18 update to see if any notable differences are made to the world generation when loaded in with the mountain changes implemented.

