Top 5 best features of upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update

The most recent Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was unfortunately split up into two parts for separate releases earlier this year. This was done to give the game developers more time to perfect the new additions to Minecraft.

Said to be released sometime around the end of 2021, the Minecraft 1.18 update will finally add the exciting and long awaited new changes into the game.

There are lots of brand new elements that will be included in this update that fans of Minecraft are eager to experience first hand.

Here are some of the best upcoming features confirmed for the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Best 1.18 update features to be added to Minecraft

5) Warden

The warden is a terrifying new mob that will be implemented with the 1.18 Minecraft update. This mob is said to be a new mini-boss, comparable in health to the elder guardian or a ravager.

The warden is extremely unique for a multitude of reasons. It can only be found in the new deep dark caves that will also be added with the Part Two update, and it is the only mob (besides a bat, perhaps) that is blind.

This means that the warden detects players based on sounds alone, and with the absence of one sense comes the heightening of another.

Going up against the warden will surely prove to be scary yet exciting for Minecraft players. This mob presents a whole new challenge in terms of cave exploration.

4) Lush Caves

Lush caves are a brand new biome that will finally be officially implemented into the game with the next update. Some Minecraft players have already experienced these beautiful caverns, thanks to the experimental snapshots, but they are not yet officially integrated into the game.

In this underground biome, players can find new nature features being added to Minecraft like glow berry vines, moss, azalea, and drip leaf. Lush caves have a lovely look about them and will likely make the bland, scary caves underground a bit more exciting.

3) Extended Mountains

One of the biggest aspects that the Minecraft game developers were advertising as part of the Caves & Cliffs update was the extension of mountain generation. Unfortunately, the increase in world generation was delayed to Part Two.

When it does come out, however, this will be a complete game changer. The world height limit will increase from the current Y level 256 all the way to Y level 384 - over a hundred blocks higher.

Naturally, this change will cause the ore generation to fluctuate, so gamers can throw whatever mining strategies they previously had out the window. The new Minecraft world generation will allow players to experience the game in a fresh, new way.

2) Bundles

Bundles are one of the most effective elements being added into Minecraft. Bundles will act as portable inventory extensions, similar to shulker boxes. They are the perfect item for players who have an excess of supplies and need to travel their Minecraft world with them.

Bundles will be crafted using string and rabbit hide, so overall they will be much easier to create than shulker boxes since gamers will not need to travel all the way to an end city to gather supplies.

In fact, bundles can be utilized before a player even beats the ender dragon, meaning that this item will definitely come in handy for many Minecraft gamers.

1) Sculk sensors

One of the coolest new elements being added to Minecraft with the 1.18 update is the sculk sensor. This block is essentially a wireless redstone mechanism that will generate naturally within deep dark caves.

Sculk sensors detect movement and vibrations, similar to the warden (who is designed with sculk sensors on its head). When there is movement within eight blocks of the sculk sensor, it will go off to signal the activity.

If players are able to move a sculk sensor to their base or another desired location, they can easily detect when there are unwanted mobs nearby, or other players attempting to sneak up on them.

Additionally, players can use sculk sensors when exploring deep dark caves to anticipate the warden or other hidden mobs approaching. Overall, it is one of the most unique blocks to be added into Minecraft thus far.

Edited by R. Elahi