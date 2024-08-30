5 rarest naturally occurring events in Minecraft

Minecraft offers a world of different events and occurrences, but some are much less likely than others. A few naturally occurring phenomena in Mojang's beloved sandbox title are so rare that fans aren't likely to see them often, if at all. The rarity of these events can fluctuate between updates or during events, but they remain incredibly scarce all the same.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the rarest natural events in Minecraft. These events can be so rare that some might consider them to be myths, but they have been verified to happen in a game world on extremely rare occasions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. This list is not ranked in any order.

5 of the rarest natural occurrences in Minecraft

1) Encountering the villager chicken jockey

One mob exists in Minecraft that has a 1 in 1 googol chance of appearing (Image via Rays Works/YouTube)

Based on research conducted by the Minecraft YouTuber Rays Works in 2023, a new mob was discovered that would have a 1 in 1 googol (that's a one with 100 zeroes) chance of appearing if it spawned naturally, making it virtually impossible to find innately, but the chance isn't zero.

This mob is a jungle villager zombie chicken jockey that spawns from an abandoned village close to a jungle biome. It has three pieces of diamond armor with the rarest possible enchantments applied to it as well as a carved pumpkin helmet, which can only spawn on zombies during Halloween. All things considered, players won't likely ever see it without using commands.

2) The quintuple pig spawner

Finding five pig spawners is possible in Minecraft, at least in some versions (Image via u/TheLexus_/Reddit)

While it's only been observed in some versions of Minecraft, such as version 1.16, there is a world generation glitch that places five spawner blocks around a single chest in an abandoned mineshaft, all spawning pigs instead of conventional hostile mobs. This particular glitch apparently occurs due to chests accidentally spawning on top of a spawner block.

Although the concrete numbers are difficult to determine due to the sampling required to observe this phenomenon multiple times, most indications seem to suggest that finding a five-pig spawner chest in an abandoned mineshaft would be an approximately 1 in 36,000,000,000,000,000 chance. Fortunately, these events can be replicated by entering the right world seed.

3) An End Portal generating that's already completed

It's incredibly rare, but possible, to find a completed End portal in Minecraft without any extra work (Image via Mojang)

This occurrence is a Minecraft speedrunner's dream and purportedly has a one-in-a-trillion chance of happening when a world is generated. In immensely rare situations, a world can generate a stronghold where an end portal resides with all 12 of its Eyes of Ender already slotted into its frame, allowing instant access to the End the moment it's found.

Since there's only a 10% chance that each respective end portal frame slot will start filled when a world is generated, finding all 12 slots filled would shake out to a 10% chance magnified to the 12th power, resulting in the approximate one in a trillion chance.

4) Being struck by lightning

Getting struck by lightning in Minecraft is rare and quite unfortunate (Image via Mojang)

It'd be a gratuitous stroke of bad luck to occur, but Minecraft players can be struck by lightning during a thunderstorm. However, the likelihood of players being hit by lightning decreases along with the increase of their render distance. As an example, there's a 1 in 5,000 chance to be struck by lightning each in-game second when players have their render distance set to eight.

With a render distance of eight, the chance of getting struck by lightning over time would be around one in 81,000,000, which would only grow larger the higher the render distance is, as more in-game chunks are loaded where lightning can potentially strike.

5) A baby pink sheep spawning

A naturally spawning pink baby sheep is immensely rare (Image via Mojang)

Pink sheep in Minecraft are already incredibly rare when it comes to natural spawning, but finding a baby variant of a pink sheep is even rarer than that. While finding an adult pink sheep that has naturally spawned in the wild has an approximate chance of 0.1558%, a baby of the same type has a spawning chance of just 0.0082%, making it one of the rarest animal mobs to find in the wild.

Finding this mob is somewhat more likely than other parts of this list (especially the rare zombie villager chicken jockey), but it's still incredibly unlikely and players would be very, very fortunate to find even one pink baby sheep without making one of their own.

