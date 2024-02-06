Minecraft speedrunning is an intense and rewarding experience for several players worldwide. Although they prefer to try out random seeds to see how they perform in a given run, others use a set world seed that they can practice and know what to expect. It's a great way to learn speedrunning and perfect a player's completion time as much as possible.

The decision is up to each Minecraft speedrunner, but utilizing a set seed can be a huge help, particularly for those new to the community. Most set seeds in Java and Bedrock Editions offer plenty of benefits that make getting to the Nether, then the End to defeat the Ender Dragon a simple process, and the rest comes down to dexterity.

10 of the best Minecraft speedrunning seeds worth trying out

1) 2984198431426858954 (Java 1.16.1)

Minecraft fans won't have to go far to start running this seed effectively (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to progressing to the Nether and End in a seed quickly, this Minecraft: Java Edition seed is tough to beat. Players spawn directly between a village at (X: 296 Z: 40) and a ruined Nether portal at (X: 152 Z: 40). Moreover, heading through the ruined portal leads players to emerge in the Nether right on top of a piglin bastion where they can commence their trades for ender pearls.

From there, two strongholds rest at approximately (X: -844 Z: 1,364) and (X: 2,132 Z: -76) to help players reach the End and the Ender Dragon. All things considered, the toughest part of the run should be reaching one of the strongholds, as the seed lays out just about everything else players need from village loot and Nether trades.

2) 8398967436125155523 (Java 1.16.5)

This Minecraft seed offers a direct means of Nether access in mere moments (Image via Mojang)

Right from the beginning, Minecraft players have about as direct a path to the Nether as they can imagine. They spawn right outside of a village, complete with blacksmith loot, of course, and a ruined portal lies nearby at (X: -280 Z: 264), waiting to be finished to shuttle fans to the Nether. From there, they can find piglin bastion housing units at (X: -608 Z: 272).

With a good start, players can easily collect the gold they need and trade with the piglins before hitting the blazes at (X: 235 Z: 75) and escaping the Nether. From there, a stronghold stairway awaits them at (X: -1,148 Z: 884), so hopefully, they've worked on their movement skills to reach the location as soon as possible.

3) -8415980398606239765 (Java 1.16.1)

This Minecraft seed offers easy Nether access but a slightly slower spawn point (Image via Mojang)

Although this Minecraft Java seed doesn't exactly have the best spawn point, players with solid movement skills should be able to overcome it quite easily. If they do, they can head to (X: 200 Z: -312) and (X: 312 Z: -424) to find a ruined portal and village, respectively. The ruined portal should put fans within reach of a piglin bastion right away, so they won't have to waste much time trading.

The challenge of this seed rests with the strongholds, which are considerably far from the spawn (as they often are in Java Edition). Two can be found at (X: -428 Z: -1,676) and (X: 2,516 Z: 532), though the former set of coordinates likely isn't ideal as there's a body of water standing in the way that may slow players down.

4) -8404662731985464270 (Java 1.16.1)

This Minecraft seed is more than meets the eye (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands are seldom a perfect starting point for a Minecraft Java speedrun, but this seed offers a ruined portal mere steps away from the spawn as well as a visible shipwreck on the shore that can be looted if players are quick, and it should provide the iron ingots needed for a tool that can break obsidian. A water bucket can also be crafted with the ingots from the ship's treasure chests.

The water can then be used to create additional obsidian at the portal, and a piglin bastion treasure room rests in the Nether at (X: 128 Z: 32) to provide gold for piglin trades. A stronghold rests at (X: -1,308 Z: -188) to enter the End, but players may want to use the compressed dimensions of the Nether to reach it faster if they have enough obsidian for an additional portal.

5) 7499203634667178692 (Java 1.16.1)

This Minecraft island seed isn't as barren as it looks (Image via Mojang)

Much like the previous Java survival island seed on this list, this example might not seem ideal for a speedrunner. The only thing is that much more lies below the surface. A buried treasure chest lies near the spawn at roughly (X: -183 Z: -87) to offer a heap of iron for tools and a plethora of gravel to craft a flint and steel, while nearby underwater ravines offer free obsidian for mining.

The nearest ravines rest at (X: -126 Y: 41 Z: -60) and (X: -262 Y: 37 Z: -64), giving players what they need to assemble a Nether portal. In the Nether, a bastion isn't far off at (X: -224 Z: 96), which just leaves the stronghold. There are three to choose from at (X: 1,620 Z: -492), (X: -1,292 Z: -1,196), and (X: -444 Z: 1,620), though these may want to be approached from the Nether to save time.

6) 564030617 (Bedrock 1.16.1)

This well-known Minecraft Bedrock seed is often used by speedrunners (Image via Mojang || lol869/YouTube)

One of the better-known Minecraft Bedrock seeds, this offering provides an excellent starting position for a speedrun. Players can find tons of loot at the spawn point courtesy of a taiga village with a stronghold running underneath it at (X: 1,092 Z: 20). If a Nether portal is built in the End portal room, players will enter the Nether directly underneath a bastion for trades and plenty of gold blocks.

Even better, a fortress with an accessible blaze spawner rests nearby at (X: 155 Z: -69), providing blaze rods for Eyes of Ender. Afterward, all Minecraft players have to do is return to the End portal room and slot the eyes, and the Ender Dragon can be reached in a few minutes at most.

7) -190758954 (Bedrock 1.16.1)

This Minecraft seed offers all the speedrunning essentials in one spot (Image via Mojang || Khalooody/YouTube)

There's a lot to love in this Minecraft seed for speedrunners, including many beds for beating the Ender Dragon. Spawning in a desert village, players can pillage the nearby chests and beds and crafting tables before heading to the stronghold underneath the village at (X: 932 Z: 4), which will contain the necessary iron ingots (and iron pickaxe) for building a Nether portal in the End portal room.

From there, players should emerge on a Nether fortress crossing with a bastion directly beneath it, giving them everything they need to return to the End portal and handle the Ender Dragon.

8) -1113156680 (Bedrock 1.16.1)

This Minecraft seed was once used to achieve a Bedrock random seed any percent world record (Image via Mojang || Danny15/YouTube)

A Minecraft Bedrock seed that previously resulted in an any percent glitchless world record, this option has just about anything an aspiring Bedrock speedrunner can ask for. Players will spin right in the vicinity of a village to provide them with the necessary Nether entry tools, though they may have to kill a few iron golems for iron ingots for a bucket.

Bucket in hand, Minecraft players only need to head to the stronghold under the village at (X: 1,044 Z: 100) and use their water-filled bucket in the End portal room to create a Nether portal. They may need to bridge to reach the bastion at (X: 298 Z: -171) to get their ender pearl trades before heading to (X: 157 Z: 6) to snag their blaze rods and complete their Eyes of Ender.

9) 1314656730 (Bedrock 1.16.1)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed is another previous world record holder (Image via Mojang || Kiwiest Birb/YouTube)

Offering another village/stronghold combo at (X: 1,880 Z: 72), players won't have to go far from the spawn point to collect their food items and beds. Killing iron golems will yield a water bucket, and after that, it's just a matter of finding the End portal room under the village and using the bucket to create a Nether portal. Players can then navigate to (X: 210 Z: 51) for their Nether bastion.

From there, Minecraft players can head to a nearby fortress at (X: 252 Z: -15) for their blaze rods. This leaves nothing more than to craft the Eyes of Ender and return to the Overworld before hopping in the End portal and taking on the Ender Dragon and her enderman.

10) -186697661 (Bedrock 1.16)

Minecraft players won't lack for village/portal options in this seed (Image via Mojang || Chunkbase)

Although the desert biome in this Minecraft seed offers several ruined portals, villages, and desert pyramids, it's the village at approximately (X: 1,032 Z: 56) that's worth checking out. After collecting the necessary iron and beds, the stronghold will lie underneath the village at (X: 1,028 Z: 52), where the usual water bucket trick can be used to make a Nether portal with the End portal room lava.

From the Nether, it's a short distance to the nearby fortress at (X: 43 Z: 155) to take down the needed blazes, and a piglin bastion can be found not far away at (X: -128 Z: 240), leaving players with all they need to return to the End portal room and speed to the boss fight. This isn't the most efficient Minecraft Bedrock seed when it comes to travel time, but it gets the job done.