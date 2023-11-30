10 best Minecraft 1.20 Nether seeds 

The Nether realm in Minecraft is one of the game's most unforgiving yet rewarding dimensions. The realm is filled with dangerous terrains and treasures that are guarded by hostile mobs. One must explore the Nether in order to progress in the game and look for treasures. Structures like Nether Fortresses and Bastion Remnants house these treasures.

Therefore, having them nearby will help players gain valuable loot in a short amount of time. Here are the ten best Nether seeds for Minecraft 1.20.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Ten best seeds for Nether for Minecraft 1.20

1) Three Bastion near spawn

Seed: -4973376366921443447 (Bedrock)

The Bastion Remnants reside in the heart of the Soul Sand Valley (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed spawns players near a Shipwreck from where they can head towards a Plains Village nearby. The ruined portal in the village will take players to a Soul Sand valley, which is close to three Bastion Remnants and a Nether Fortress.

Bastion Remnant 1: X: -100 Z: 9

-100 9 Bastion Remnant 2: X: 39 Z: 114

39 114 Bastion Remnant 3: X: -557 Z: –201

-557 –201 Nether Fortress: X: 137 Z: -85

2) Four Bastion near spawn

Seed: 5835753674399214228 (Java)

Get access to four different Bastion Remnants in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed will spawn players right at a Nether portal. When completed, players will find themselves amidst four Bastion Remnants in the Nether realm. All four are spread across all the biomes that one can find in the Nether.

Therefore, visiting all these biomes will let players get the Hot Tourist Destination achievement in Minecraft.

Bastion Remnant 1: X: 10 Z: 3

X: 10 Z: 3 Bastion Remnant 2: X: -3 Z: -106

X: -3 Z: -106 Bastion Remnant 3: X: -135 Z: -116

X: -135 Z: -116 Bastion Remnant 4: X: -81 Z: 180

3) Nether Fortress and Bastion spawn

Seed: 163360377607340 (Bedrock)

Portal your way to find a huge vein of gold and a Bastion attached to a fortress (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns players next to a village with a blacksmith house. One can find a Nether portal behind the blacksmith's house. When completed, the portal will take players next to a pile of gold inside a Bastion Remnant.

This Bastion is also attached to the Nether fortress on the other side.

4) Nether Fortress right across the portal

Seed: -821696136519134748 (Java)

Tread carefully in the Nether and find yourself a Nether Fortress not far from spawn (Image via Mojang)

In this Minecraft seed, players will spawn on a beach, with a Plains Village in proximity. In there, players will find a lava pool, which can be used to create a Nether portal.

This portal will lead directly into a Basalt delta in the Nether, where players can see a Nether Fortress. The Fortress extends into a Warped forest, where one can find a Bastion Remnant.

Nether Fortress: X: -72 Z: -30

-72 -30 Bastion Remnant: X: 274 Z: 188

5) Twin structures at spawn

301214713867528 (Bedrock)

The Nether Fortress is surrounded by a Warped forest biome (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns players in a Plains Village, where they can easily find a Mineshaft. A portal created in the village will take players directly into the middle of a Nether Fortress, which lies in a Warped forest.

The Fortress is also connected to a Bastion Remnant, which players can explore to obtain valuable loot.

Bastion Remnant: X: 107 Z: -77

6) Potential speedrun seed

47849012232314 (Java)

Take the portal all the way to the Basalt Delta, where the Nether Fortress and a Bastion await you (Image via Mojang)

This unique Minecraft seed spawns a player in a Plains Village, which is flanked by three villages right next to each other. The village contains a Ruined Nether portal, which places players right onto a Nether Fortress when used.

This is situated in a Basalt Delta. Across the Nether waste biome, one can also find a Bastion Remnant.

Bastion Remnant: X: -201 Z: -90

7) Nether Fortress spawn

Seed: 259097770644189520 (Bedrock)

Discover the Fortress and Bastion in the Nether, close to each other (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed offers one of the most unique spawns in the game. It spawns players next to a village with four blacksmiths, with an ocean monument in close proximity.

The village contains a Ruined Nether portal, which will allow players to find themselves above a Nether Fortress when used. Within a few blocks, one can also find a Bastion Remnant.

Nether Fortress: X: 73 Z: -60

73 -60 Bastion Remnant: X: 83 Z: 19

8) Perfect Java Spawn

Seed: 22528189424999 (Java)

Portal your way into the Basalt Delta that overlooks the bridge of a Nether Fortress (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns players in the middle of four villages and two Shipwrecks. One can look for a lava pool close to spawn to build a Nether portal.

This portal will take players into a Basalt Delta overlooking a Nether Fortress. One can also find a Bastion Remnant within a few hundred blocks of the Fortress.

Lava Pool: X: 243 Z: 15

243 15 Nether Fortress: X: 75 Z: 8

75 8 Bastion Remnant: X: –33 Z: 238

9) Beautiful Nether

Seed: 91062269565935 (Bedrock)

Find yourself amidst this beautiful Nether Fortress surrounded by Warped forest islands (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the best seeds for Nether in Minecraft. Payers will spawn in a village, where one can create a Nether portal. This portal will take players to a Warped forest biome in the Nether.

Players will find a unique Nether Fortress surrounded by beautiful floating Warped forest islands. Within a few blocks, one can also find a Bastion Remnant.

Nether Fortress: X: -55 Z: 82

-55 82 Bastion Remnant: X: -26 Z: 64

10) Dangerous Nether

Seed: 107211401573449 (Java)

Enter the Nether to find a Nether Fortress awaiting your arrival (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in the middle of several villages. One of these villages will be an Abandoned village. Players can create a portal in this village at coordinates X:43 and Z: 147.

This will take them to a Basalt delta in the Nether, with a Nether Fortress nearby. Within a couple of hundred blocks also lies a Bastion Remnant.

Nether Fortress: X: -6 Z: 18

-6 18 Bastion Remnant: X: -81 Z: 200

Keep a tab on Sportskeeda's Minecraft coverage to learn about the latest news and developments.