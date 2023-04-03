5 best Minecraft village seeds in April 2023

Villages in Minecraft have reached an iconic status due to their crucial role as stepping stones for survival mode players in their early days. Although quite common, villages are a prominent structure that can provide basic items such as food.

Seeds are codes that allow players to generate specific worlds. Players often use custom seeds to access Minecraft worlds with unique features, such as multiple rare structures close to the spawn point.

These strings of codes can be entered into the game while creating a new world. Each code generates the same world as long as the game version and edition match.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top Minecraft Village Seeds with rare structures and other features

Villages are generated only in the Overworld and are not hard to come across. In fact, players would argue that villages, especially the plains biome ones, are the most common Overworld structures that generate naturally in the game.

Many players like to use seeds that generate worlds with villages with unique world-generation features, such as a village entirely surrounded by frozen mountains.

5) Coastal Bedrock village (Seed: 5764674572788965454)

Top view of the village at spawn (Image via u/sandcolonel on Reddit)

This is a simple Bedrock seed that spawns the player right next to a village. The village is situated in a plains biome next to the ocean. Moving towards the northwest, a pillager outpost can be found at -792, -552.

Before reaching the outpost, players will most likely come across a ruined portal. The coordinates of the same are -632, -584.

4) Abandoned village in a sinkhole (Seed: 712225023315282)

This Java seed was found by Redditor u/stofix (Image via Mojang)

Abandoned villages are full of cobwebs, and villagers no longer live there. Along with zombie villagers, players may also find passive mobs such as cats and cows. The above seed generates a sinkhole in a vast lake close to the spawn, at the bottom of which there is an abandoned desert biome village. The coordinates of this village are 183, -54, 45.

Same seed in version 1.19.4 (Image via Mojang)

Sinkholes are rare to come across as they no longer generate in Minecraft Java 1.19.3 and later versions. A bug that was the cause of the generation of sinkholes was patched with this update. Therefore, to obtain this specific generation, players must use this seed in version 1.19.2.

3) Survival island with a lot to offer (Seed: 6940891880241074)

A survival spawn island with multiple structures (Image via u/stofix_ on Reddit)

Many players that have been playing Minecraft for a while love the idea of playing on a survival island, as the challenge of conquering the game with limited resources excites them.

This Java seed spawns the player on a beautiful island with many structures to explore. Closest to the spawn is a woodland mansion, next to which players will find a taiga biome village.

Players will also find a sunken shipwreck when exploring the ocean next to the village. Additionally, a ruined portal seated deep underground can be located at 35, -35 178.

2) Cherry groves village (Seed: 1911871269539488546)

Cherry groves biome and a plains biome village (Image via Mojang)

This seed is for Minecrafters who enjoy playing snapshot versions of the game. Cherry Groves is a new addition to the list of Minecraft biomes that will be released with the 1.20 update.

When used in the latest 1.20 snapshot, this seed generates a world with a reasonably large cherry grove biome with a village next to it about 700 blocks away from the spawn. The coordinates of this village are -562, 115, -423.

1) Savanna village in the ocean (Seed: -6537256334104833826)

A savanna village (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Java users can use this amazing seed to spawn on a stony peak mountain biome beside the ocean. Exploring the spawn island, players will find a savanna village conveniently generated in the ocean, right next to the island. The coordinates of the village are 115, 63, 140.

A single village house is perched on the side of the island. Next to the village in the ocean are two more structures: a shipwreck and a ruined portal. The coordinates of the two are 8, 64, 111, and 4, 50, 61.

Poll : 0 votes