5 best Minecraft 1.20 snapshot seeds for Trails & Tales update

The first-ever 1.20 snapshot for Minecraft was recently released, indicating that the next major update is likely to be released soon. The 23w12a snapshot was released on March 22 and came with a few unexpected new additions, such as a ton of new pottery shards, five new armor trims, a new structure for archeology, and sniffer eggs.

Players can use custom seeds to explore these new features and gain a headstart on their snapshot adventures. These strings of codes can be entered into the game when creating a new world and will determine all the features of the generated world.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update snapshot seeds

The seeds mentioned below will most likely work in the Minecraft 1.20 stable version release if no major changes to the world generation are made in any of the upcoming snapshots.

Since the snapshots are for the Java edition, all the seeds listed below are for Java players only. Although they generate almost the same terrain in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, the structures generated may be completely different.

Here are five amazing seeds to try with the latest 1.20 snapshot of the game:

5) Multiple structures and rare biomes at spawn (Seed: 3201901650831491932

Stony peaks, desert biome village, shipwreck, exposed lush caves, and more (Image via Mojang)

While the highlights of this 1.20 seed are not new cherry groves or trail ruins, the fact that there are multiple biomes and structures in close proximity to the spawn point is a rare occurrence that makes this seed worth checking out.

The player is spawned in a stony peaks mountain biome and moving towards the southeast, a desert biome village can be found generated on a river with an exposed shipwreck. One side of the mountain next to the village also has exposed lush caves. Another great thing about this seed is that the small desert is surrounded by jungle and badlands biomes.

4) Trail ruins in a frozen river (Seed: 363308934)

A trail ruin submerged in a frozen lake (Image via Mojang)

The trail ruin is a new structure in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update. These are archeological sites where players will find a lot of suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks. Upon using a brush on them, they can acquire the items hidden inside.

This seed spawns the player on a frozen river about less than a hundred blocks away from the trail ruins. The coordinates of the trail ruin are 63, 63, 12.

A snowy village and a shipwreck in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Moving towards the west, players will a snowy village, an exposed shipwreck, and a ruined portal in each other's vicinity at -464, 70, 128.

3) Cherry lake (Seed: 2684991254)

A cherry groves biome encircling a deep lake (Image via Mojang)

Cherry Groves is one of the prettiest Overworld biomes ever introduced in Minecraft that everyone loves having close to their spawn point. This seed will spawn players right next to this new biome, and the cool part about this particular cherry grove is that it encircles a lake.

Another great feature of the world this seed generates is the tall snowy mountains right next to the cherry groves. Digging close to the northern edge of this biome, players can also find an ancient city at 42, -42, -175.

2) Cherry village (Seed: 1911871269539488546)

A village next to cherry groves (Image via Mojang)

This seed generates a plains biome village at -562, 115, -423 perched on a hill and right next to a huge cherry groves biome. On the edge of the cherry groves, there are a few village houses and sections, which make for a one-of-a-kind exploration opportunity.

1) Cherry trees surrounded by tall snowy mountains (Seed: -5592633653095784779)

Cherry groves, tall mountains, and a plains biome village (Image via Mojang)

Even though the area in the image is far from where the player spawns, the stunning views of the tall mountains surrounding the cherry groves make it worth the trip.

At -919, 113, 1405, players will find a plains village that is right next to a cherry grove biome. Climbing the tall mountains that are generated close to the village, players will find a big part of the cherry groves encircled by the cold white mountains.

Poll : 0 votes