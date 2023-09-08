10 best things to do when starting a new Minecraft world (2023)

When you first create a Minecraft world, you will spawn on a massive, near-endless map that has loads of biomes, mobs, terrains, and more. The sandbox game has always been a bit confusing to newcomers, simply because it does not have a proper guide to get players up to speed. Most people know by now that they have to chop wood, create a crafting table, and craft wooden tools, but there are many other activities that are equally important.

Here is a list of a few important things to do in a new Minecraft world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 important activities to do in a new Minecraft world

1) Save spawn point coordinates

The moment you spawn in a new Minecraft world, the first thing you should do is press the F3 key to bring up the debug screen or turn on coordinates to check which block is their original spawn point. This will allow you to come back to the chunk and create certain farms that will continue to work even if you are not present in that chunk.

2) Create a bed

A few players do not create beds and keep playing the game during in-game nighttime. Although this is totally possible, you will frequently encounter loads of hostile mobs and even phantoms from the sky. Hence, you must always find a few sheep, obtain wool from them, and create a bed so that you can skip the night to disallow Minecraft from spawning hostile mobs on the surface.

3) Start farming wheat

You will soon start depleting the hunger bar as you roam around the world and work. Hence, you must quickly break grass by hand to obtain wheat seeds. These seeds can be sown on a farmland dirt block to grow wheat, which can either be crafted into bread for consumption or used to lure cows and sheep to breed them to create an animal farm.

4) Build a safehouse

Minecraft is all about gathering loads of blocks to create and build almost anything. Hence, you must always try to create a safehouse with a variety of blocks. At first, it can be a simple house that stores useful blocks and functions as a place to sleep. However, after a while, the safehouse can be expanded even more with new building and decoration blocks.

5) Craft a shield

Whether you roam around at night or go mining in the caves, you will encounter a plethora of hostile mobs that you have to fight. You can kill these entities using weapons like swords, bows, arrows, but shields are equally important as they will protect you from any attacks. A good set of armor with a shield is the best defense in Minecraft.

6) Create a mine and explore caves

Once all the basic activities on the surface are complete, you can head down to the caves and start mining for different earth materials. Mining is literally in the name of the game, and newcomers will soon learn the fun of exploring massive cave systems and hidden structures that are located beneath the surface.

After exploring the caves, you can create your own separate mine, where you can start branching out on different Y levels to find different ores.

7) Create iron gears

Iron is the most commonly used earth material that can be crafted into some of the best tools, weapons, and armor. New players must always aim to find iron as quickly as possible and mine its ores with a stone pickaxe. Once all your gears are made of iron, you can think of exploring the world even further and entering the second dimension of the game: The Nether.

8) Find a village

Villages are one of the best structures to find early in Minecraft. This peaceful settlement is inhabited by villagers. These passive mobs can buy certain items for emeralds, which can then be used to buy other items from them. This way, you can later create a trading hall as well. Furthermore, villages have several blocks and resources that you can loot and use.

9) Spawn-proof the base area

Once you choose an area to create your base in, you must always place several torches in order to prevent hostile mobs from spawning on the surface. Enemies cannot spawn on blocks that have a light level above zero. Hence, you can place light sources around their safehouse to prevent any hostile entities from popping up.

10) Mine for diamonds

Once you have all the basic blocks and items in Minecraft, you can start going deeper into the Overworld realm and start mining for diamonds. This will take quite some time, as diamond ores are rare in the world. Additionally, at Y level -58, dangerous deep dark biomes spawn, which can also summon the Warden. Hence, you must be extremely careful and ready with all your weapons and armor to head down to the deepslate level.