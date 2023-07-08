How to stop monsters from getting into your house in Minecraft

When you first enter a Minecraft world, you need to create a house so that you can keep yourself safe from several kinds of hostile mobs plaguing the land at night. Zombies, exploding creepers, skeletons, spiders, etc., are some basic entities that will attack you in this title, and a safehouse should keep you protected from them. However, there might still be instances when these mobs will make their way into your base and disrupt your peace of mind.

Since the game has been out for several years now, and this is one of its most beginner-friendly problems, some solid methods to keep hostile entities out of your safehouse are available. Here are a few ways to prevent monsters from entering your base.

Methods to secure a house from hostile mob invasions in Minecraft

Light up the surrounding areas

Light up the surrounding areas to prevent any hostile mobs from spawning in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the most effective methods to prevent hostile mobs from infiltrating your Minecraft safehouse is not letting them spawn. This can be done by lighting the areas surrounding your base. Hostile mobs usually spawn at lower light levels. Hence, they easily roam around the land during the day.

Previously, they used to spawn on a block that had less than seven light levels. A few updates ago, however, this changed. Mojang ensured that even if the light level of a block is one, no hostile mob will be able to spawn on it. For them to be generated, the level has to be zero. Hence, this made illuminating areas even easier, as you wouldn't need to place loads of torches.

Of course, if you are new to this game world and do not have many resources, you can craft and use lots of torches. Later, you can change them to lanterns that can be hung from tall fences to make them look like esthetically pleasing lampposts.

Build a secure wall around the base

Build a strong wall around the base to avoid hostile mobs roaming into your area in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even if you cover a large area with lights not to let hostile mobs spawn, they can still appear outside that perimeter and randomly approach your house. To prevent this from happening, you can create a wall with strong blocks devoid of loopholes all around your base area. This will allow you to freely move around your base without hesitation or being subjected to a jump-scare from a hostile mob that has simply ventured into your base.

Keep a cat or two

Cats will scare creepers away in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the most annoying and destructive hostile mobs in Minecraft is a creeper. These sneaky monsters silently approach players and explode, dealing a lot of damage and also destroying multiple blocks around them.

The worst feeling is when they blow up near your house, ruining its entire structure and destroying some blocks forever in the process. However, there is one type of pet that can prevent this from happening: cats.

Funnily enough, creepers are extremely scared of these creatures and will run away whenever they detect one near them. Hence, you can keep a few cats in and around your house to protect it from the exploding hostile mob.

