7 best tips for Minecraft island survival

Minecraft has all kinds of terrain when players first create a brand new world. They can spawn on sprawling lands with loads of resources to gather. However, in certain instances, they can also spawn on a lonely island with nothing but a handful of blocks and items to work with. Since exploration and collecting loads of resources are the name of the game, surviving in such a location can be tricky.

Hence, here are some tips to live on an island in Minecraft and progress forward.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Furthermore, this article is targeted at beginners.

Some tips to survive on an island in Minecraft

1) Keep replanting trees

Players need to keep replanting trees to get wood in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since an island can have a limited number of trees, players must always try to replant them as much as possible. Whenever they are chopped, it's leaf blocks that drop saplings, which can be placed on a grass block and grown.

Players can create a separate area to plant trees and even create a semi-automatic farm for bone meal to speed up the process.

2) Use space wisely

Island will have limited space to work with in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players will have to be cautious when building structures and bases since islands have limited area. Hence, they need to manage their space wisely and use every single block area properly.

They can keep blocks like crafting tables and furnaces under the ground and use them from there, and expand the base vertically rather than horizontally. Storage systems can be shoved underneath the ground to further save space.

3) Explore caves for resources

Caves have no limits and can be explored freely from an island in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even though players are on an island, they can easily venture underground and explore vast caves. After a point, they will go below the lowest point of the ocean, where they will start finding caves that they can explore easily. This is where they will also find useful resources like coal, iron, copper, and even diamonds.

To survive on an island, they must often head down to caves and collect resources that will make them stronger.

4) Create a farm for basic animals

Players can create small but effective animal farms in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Of course, players will need food to survive in the game. Since they will be on an island, resources will be in short supply. Hence, they should first create a simple wheat farm using seeds from grass, then gather farm animals to create a small farm to get meat.

One of the best farm designs is creating an entity crusher, since it takes the least amount of space. It can be used to kill farm animals and obtain meat as a food item.

5) Explore ocean for resources

The ocean can be explored to get more blocks and items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Naturally, players will be surrounded by lots of water if they are on an island. Hence, they must often venture into the blue to gather even more items and blocks.

They can loot shipwrecks, and even raid ocean monuments if they are capable enough. Certain blocks are special and can only be found underneath the ocean. Those can also be found and collected.

6) Spawn-proof the entire island

Players can also spawn-proof the entire island to make it safer in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since players will have limited space on an island, they will have to use every single inch of it. Hence, it is best to spawn-proof the entire area so that no hostile mob plagues the land.

Furthermore, they can even spawn-proof the caves right underneath it, and create a farm right above the island to easily farm loads of hostile mobs and get their resources.

7) Explore the Nether and progress forward

The entire Nether realm can be accessed to progress forward in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Despite being on an island, players can venture underground and collect some obsidian, flint, and steel to create a nether portal. They can head over to the hellish realm to progress further in the game. The Nether will be completely open to them so that they can explore all the biomes easily, unlike the Overworld island.