Raw Metals in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Raw Metals are an upcoming addition to the massive Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. They are a highly requested feature that allows players to mine certain resources more efficiently.

These metals change the way ores such as Gold, Iron and Copper work. Previously, when an ore was mined, it would drop an ore block. However, this is no longer the case.

Also read: Top 5 additions in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update that players should know about

Raw Metals in Minecraft

Obtaining

Shown: A player mining Iron Ore to receive Raw Iron (Image via Minecraft)

Raw Metals can only be obtained from mining the following ores:

Gold Ore

Iron Ore

Copper Ore

Deepslate Gold Ore

Deepslate Iron Ore

Deepslate Copper Ore

Advertisement

Once mined with a pickaxe, these ores will drop Raw Metals, which will have the appearance of a rock or a clump of a specific resource (seen above).

Raw Metals shine because they are affected by Fortune enchantments. Previously, Iron and Gold ore would not be affected by Fortune enchantments as they dropped ore blocks instead of resources such as Coal, Redstone or Diamonds.

Due to this feature, players can receive a max of 4 Raw Metals with the Fortune III enchantment.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor makes a graph of all of the blocks found in one chunk

Usage

Shown: Different types of Blocks of Raw Metals (Image via Minecraft)

Raw Metals can be used to craft Blocks of Raw Metals. These metals will have a cracked and uneven appearance, although they do look quite nice (seen above).

Similar to the ore blocks in past Minecraft updates, Raw Metals can be smelted in a Furnace to create the chosen ingot. Players who smelt a singular Raw Metal will receive 0.7 experience points.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor has a dog fight with Wither over the ocean