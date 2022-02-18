Redditor converts ocean monument and credits Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA

Recently, a redditor by the name of 'LazerBean08' showcased a beautiful top-down look of an ocean monument built, and credited famous Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA for the structure. Ph1LzA has been known to convert various ocean monuments into stunning builds in its hardcore worlds. Hence, it this build was dedicated to him.

The Minecraft Reddit page is an abode to everything related to the famous sandbox game. People from all around the world flock to post their experiences in the game. Some ask questions and clear doubts, while others post beautiful builds and redstone contraptions.

In the photo, the player showcases the complete build from a bird’s eye-view. This particular build was reminiscent of the streamer's second hardcore series' ocean monument, with a halo-like structure on top of the monument.

Reaction from people on the ocean monument build by Minecraft Redditor

After the post went live, it gained a lot of attention as converting an ocean monument is liked by many players. The post received thousands of upvotes and positive comments.

Clearing and building around an ocean monument has never been an easy task, hence it was discussed by many people on the post. Some asked how they removed so much of water around it.

Many of them answered with blocks like sponges, dirt, sand and gravel. They debated which was the best way to clear an ocean monument. Sponges can absorb water instantly and players can go to the Nether to dry them, whereas sand, gravel and dirt are easily accessible but it may take a lot of time to place and break each block.

Some people also pointed out that the photo of the ocean monument was off-center and wasn't esthetically pleasing. The original poster themselves replied and apologized for the off-centered photo.

Other than this, many people were just mesmerized by the beautiful build made by the original poster. They appreciated that the Minecraft shaders made the build even prettier. Though Ph1LzA wasn't mentioned in any of the comments, the builder credited him as it was his original idea of the structure.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan