Redditor creates realistic Minecraft door after 14 hours of effort

Minecraft mirrors the real world. Some key absences like hostile mobs don't exist, and people cannot traverse dimensions like the End or the Nether. People also don't die and respawn as they do in the game, and there might be a little less danger in the real world.

However, there are a lot of similarities that make Minecraft such a fun game. People can live a version of a life in which they farm, mine resources, and build items to use. That is an elementary principle of life.

As a result, some of the things from the game can easily be recreated in real life. For example, players could take sticks and stones and fashion a crude axe. It's not as simple, but it can certainly be done.

Stone axe (Image via DiamondLooter on DeviantArt)

One Minecraft Redditor took this principle and ran with it, putting a painstaking amount of work into recreating something from the game in the real world. The result is beautiful. Check it out below:

Minecraft gamer recreates classic wooden door with incredible effort

Despite an overabundance of texture packs and shaders available, the classic look of the game is one that almost every gamer would immediately recognize.

This principle is true on an individual item level, too. Crafters would instantly recognize a Minecraft carrot or an in-game lecturn.

A door is one of the best examples of that. Everyone uses doors in the game and crafts them to put on their houses. There are very few builds in the game that do not utilize doors.

Spruce may not be the most common type of door (that would probably be oak), but it is pretty common nonetheless. This Redditor utilized that and went to work recreating it in their own house.

The result is breathtaking, with perfect details and coloring. It looks exactly like the spruce door from the game. The Redditor faced a choice when designing this: make it look like a Minecraft spruce door in real life or look exactly like the one in the game.

They chose the latter, and it was arguably the better choice. It looks like a screenshot from the game on the door, but it's much better.

They stated that the door took them 14 hours, which is a lot of time to dedicate to something that many people would find meaningless. However, this is an actual game to many people, so it makes sense why someone might spend an incredible amount of time on a project like this.

The community loves it. Many commenters are thrilled with the outcome. One is hoping their hard work doesn't turn up fruitless.

One response had a clever joke.

It is a perfect recreation.

Worth every second.

One comment wants to take it further.

Perhaps it should have been simpler.

Spruce was an excellent choice.

The post is blowing up. Since it was posted less than 22 hours ago, it has received almost 27 thousand upvotes.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen