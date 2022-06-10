Redditor showcases artwork of the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update and the new Deep Dark biome are trending topics in the game's massive community. Since the latest update dropped, millions of people have downloaded and explored the new biome and the Ancient City structure. Several enthusiasts have also come up with great artworks and renditions of the new features in the game. Something similar was recently posted on the Minecraft Reddit page.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/AliciaViscard' posted a photo of their artwork of the Ancient City in the Deep Dark biome. The artwork had the city center area where a mysterious Warden statue was present, and the center was surrounded by tall walls with pillars of fire.

It was incredible to look at as the artist gave the entire artwork a deep blueish hue. In the corner, there was a character slightly leaning on a pillar with a sword in its other hand. This, of course, portrays the player witnessing the massive city center. Though the actual structure of the Minecraft 1.19 update looks quite different from the artwork, it perfectly captures the essence of the place.

Users react to Redditor's artwork of Deep Dark and Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

The eerie feeling that the artwork creates was experienced by thousands of Redditors on the page as they flooded the post. The Deep Dark and Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19 update is being talked about by millions of players as of yet. Hence, this post caught a lot of attention. Within a day, it garnered over 15 thousand upvotes and comments.

The Ancient City is one of the scariest new structures added to the game. After seeing this artwork, several people expressed their fear of playing the game and going to the Deep Dark. Although the artwork looks slightly scarier than the actual structure, users were still scared of the Warden and the darkness.

Since the artwork looked so detailed and had a particular style, several players made connections to different games. They mentioned other games like Subnautica, Skyrim, and even Elden Ring, as the digital painting resembled some of the structures or loading screen artworks in them.

The original poster themself commented on the post where they gave a small description of the rendition they made. They also shared a link to their YouTube timelapse video of how they made the digital artwork.

Several users were so impressed by the artwork that they wanted to make it their wallpaper. Many players are jumping into the Minecraft 1.19 update and exploring these new features. Hence, they also wanted to use this as their wallpaper simply because it was so beautiful. The original poster was okay with people using the artwork as wallpaper and replied positively.

Overall, the post was highly appreciated by the Minecraft Reddit community. Other than these threads, people commended the original poster for making such a great visual representation of the Ancient City.

The post continues to garner views and reactions even after 19 hours since it went live.

