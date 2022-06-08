Redditor creates scary Warden texture pack for Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update dropped yesterday with the new Warden mob and loads of other features. As players eagerly download the latest version of the game, the modding community is also releasing several texture packs for the updated game.

With new mobs and biomes released in the update, texture packs will also be released that will change the overall visuals of the sandbox game. Recently, a Redditor named u/FishyMint posted a horrifying texture pack for the Warden.

They showcased the new mob with a custom skin they made for their texture pack in the post. It looked completely different from the vanilla version.

The mob boss had more detailed horns and mouth and a proper rib cage with a heart inside it. The mouth had sharp teeth, and the hands had long bony claws, making the mob even scarier.

The Warden, released in the Minecraft 1.19 update, is the first blind mob in the title. They will smell and hear players to hunt them down.

Even though Mojang wanted to make the mob scary, they also added a touch of derpiness to it. However, this texture pack completely removes that aspect and makes the mob entirely horrifying.

Users react to Warden texture pack for Minecraft 1.19 made by Redditor

The mob and Minecraft 1.19 update are some of the most discussed topics lately. The Warden is the most terrifying and most potent mob in the game, so it is the most popular feature of the update.

The texture pack made the mob even scarier, and many users loved it. Within a day, the post received over 19 thousand upvotes and comments. They discussed the mob's scary skin and the new update as well.

After seeing the scary mob skin, some Redditors were intrigued and asked whether it was the 'Beyond the Lands' texture pack. The original poster replied and clarified that it was the 'Mythic' texture pack with a link to the CurseForge website where gamers can download the texture pack for Minecraft 1.19.

Many users were unaware that the Minecraft 1.19 update was dropping on June 7 and were surprised after seeing the original poster's caption. Some talked about how they are still waiting for the update to download on their devices, reporting some issues.

Other than the texture pack and Minecraft 1.19 update discussion, Redditors were utterly terrified of what the original poster made. The Warden has already been feared since its initial introduction back in 2020.

The texture pack skin of the mob is even more menacing, as gamers expressed their fear.

Overall, Redditors were impressed by the horrifying texture pack made for the strongest mob in the game. Many of them also talked about the new update released yesterday, i.e., June 7.

The post is still garnering many views since the new mob and the new update are trending.

