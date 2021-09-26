Redstone Golem in Minecraft Dungeons: Everything you need to know

If Minecraft Dungeons players have enjoyed the game for even a small amount of time, they've likely encountered the mini-boss known as the Redstone Golem, who appears pretty frequently.

Redstone Golems were the first mobs created in Minecraft Dungeons by the Orb of Dominance, which would in turn come into the possession of the Arch-Illager, whereupon they were soon activated.

Though not as difficult to defeat as Redstone Monstrosities, they're still tougher than the usual rank-and-file mobs. They are distinguished by their large torsos, drooped heads, large redstone cracks and a block of redstone being attached to their backs.

Unlike Redstone Monstrosities, they have no horns but sport visible mouths.

Minecraft Dungeons: Redstone Golem info and variants

Minecraft Dungeons players have likely spotted a Redstone Golem before, although if they haven't, they tend to spawn in the following areas:

Normal Difficulty

Redstone Mines

Fiery Forge

Obsidian Pinnacle

The Stronghold

Creeper Woods (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Soggy Swamp (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Pumpkin Pastures (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Cacti Canyon (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Desert Temple (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Lower Temple (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Highblock Halls (Adventure Difficulty)

Squid Coast (Cinematics)

Broken Citadel (Cinematics)

Once they appear and engage in battle with Minecraft Dungeons players, Redstone Golems have a variety of attacks at their disposal:

Charge

When not actively attacking a player, the golem will charge at them, stomping their feet as they go. This charge can almost match the player's base speed, so avoidance can be tricky.

Swipe

If the golem gets close enough to its target, it will swipe its arm horizontally at the opponent, knocking them back and dealing damage.

Heavy Attack

The golem slams both of its arms into the ground, dealing significant damage and setting up its super attack.

Super Attack

The redstone on the golem's back will light up, and it will spawn 14 mines randomly around its vicinity. If a target steps on one of these mines, they will deal high damage and can even hit nearby targets with area of effect (AOE) damage. While the golem is summoning its mines, it is unable to move and is therefore vulnerable to player attack, making this a great opportunity to deal damage to it.

In addition to standard Redstone Golems in Minecraft Dungeons, there is also a variant known as The Unbreakable One that can appear during Ancient Hunts if players offer one Soggy Swamp rune and two Highblock Halls runes at a minimum.

This variant resides in the Redstone Mines and possesses the Committed, Electrified, Frenzied, and Swirling enchantments at least, while also being flanked by eight Enchanted Royal Guards.

These guards possess the Regeneration enchantment, meaning battling The Unbreakable One and its minions can take some time in Minecraft Dungeons.

Once The Unbreakable One has been defeated, it will drop a gilded version of one of the following items:

Great Hammer

Claymore

Power Bow

Plate Armor

