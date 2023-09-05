Top 10 removed or unused features worth bringing to Minecraft

It has been more than a decade since Minecraft was first released. Since then, the sandbox game has had many features that were either removed from it or were left on the planning board. Although the game, as it is presently, is quite polished and a perfectly fine title, some of the old, removed, and forgotten features could make a return to offer a hint of nostalgia while also allowing relatively newer players to experience what they missed.

Here is a list of a few such discarded features that could be added to Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 great removed or unused features that could be added to Minecraft

10) Gray tabby cat

Gray tabby cat in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Despite there being myriad cat textures in Minecraft, Mojang could bring back the old gray tabby cat texture. This variant is still present in the game but cannot be used in any way, not even with commands. The gray tabby cat has a dark and light gray texture, with light and dark blue eyes.

9) Brick pyramid

Brick pyramids are rare and massive structures that were present in the infinite development (infdev) version of Minecraft. Though they did not contain any loot or details inside, they were fascinating to find thousands of blocks away from spawn. Hence, Mojang could reintroduce them and add new features, chest loots, and even mobs like mummies.

8) Human

Human was the first basic mob that was added to the earliest versions of Minecraft. It was an entity that looked exactly like the player's in-game character. It even had the same skin as the player.

Of course, this was only present during the testing phase of the game, but Mojang could add it back as a scary ghost-like entity. Maybe that can make Herobrine a reality through this removed human entity.

7) Dirt slab

When players look at the terrain in Minecraft, even the most gradual and flattish regions of the world can only have one-block-tall elevation changes. Dirt slabs were present in the early survival test versions of the game but were soon removed due to terrain glitches.

These old slabs can be reintroduced to the game to create more subtle elevation changes in the terrain.

6) Ruby

Ruby was a planned earth material that was going to be used as currency in Minecraft. However, it was never added to the game since Dinnerbone, who was one of the developers at Mojang, could not differentiate between redstone and ruby, as both were red in color.

The currency was later changed to green emerald. Ruby could still be added as a new currency or as a material to craft new kinds of tools, weapons, and armor.

5) Nether reactor core

The nether reactor core is an unused block that allowed players to obtain nether-related blocks and items while Mojang was still creating the entire realm. Of course, the original use of the block is pointless since the hellish realm is now in the game.

That said, Mojang could add new features related to the reactor block that would allow players to interact with it and the Nether in a completely new way.

4) Customized World

A customized world is a type of world generation that was removed from Minecraft in the 1.13 version. This world type allowed players to tinker with terrain generation, including ore generation, sea level, biomes, structures, and several other variables.

Though it was replaced by Buffet mode, the customized world type can be reintroduced to the game for players to experiment with the game's world generation settings.

3) Far Lands

Far Lands used to be an extremely popular region in older Minecraft versions that generated millions of blocks away from spawn. This region had glitched terrain generation, which was quite fascinating to witness.

Despite the Far Lands being a generation glitch, it can be intentionally reintroduced in the game for players to travel millions of blocks and explore it.

2) Sky Dimension

The Sky Dimension is arguably one of the most popular Minecraft concepts and was extremely popular back in the game's early days. Back when Marcus Persson, the founder of the game, was still at Mojang, he hinted that the developers could add a Sky Dimension, which players could explore only during their sleep.

However, it was never added to the game; the developers gradually changed the dimension to the End Realm we all know today.

During that time, the Aether Portal mod was quite famous as it allowed players to enter a custom-made Sky Dimension. This unused and extremely famous realm could still be added by Mojang, and players would love it.

1) Red Dragon

Red Dragon was another planned boss mob that was going to be added to Minecraft. It was initially conceptualized by Marcus Persson. However, when Persson left Mojang, the game company decided to abandon the idea of another dragon and move ahead by adding new kinds of boss mobs for the future.

As players are already bored of fighting the Ender Dragon countless times, Mojang could add the Red Dragon, which can hatch out of the nearly useless dragon egg and have some unique features.