Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 leak: Crabs confirmed as first candidate, fueling speculation about other mobs and update

A lot of speculation has emerged surrounding the upcoming Minecraft Live event and Mob Vote, leading to leaks on social media platforms. The survival block game seldom stands out for leaked content, as it receives major updates once or twice a year. However, after a leaker claiming to be a former games industry insider unveiled various unannounced features for the 1.20 update, many began to take notice.

One of the most recent leaks features Minecraft Mob Vote 2023, claiming that the three mob candidates are seagulls, jellyfish, and crabs. Notably, today's announcement confirmed crabs as one of the candidates for Mob Vote 2023.

As a result, many believe that jellyfish and seagulls will arrive to complete the lineup.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 leaks hint toward an Aquatic 2.0 or Beach update

After the first trailer for Mob Vote 2023 was shared on Minecraft's official YouTube channel, some players discovered a hidden playlist where three videos were listed for each mob candidate. As expected, they were largely deemed fake and edited.

However, with the first trailer and leaked video title bearing similar names, players feel convinced by these rumors, evoking further speculations about the upcoming 1.21 update.

Jens Bergensten, one of the senior game developers, has revealed that all three mobs will be "cute animals." With Mob Vote 2023 leaks almost confirmed, these mobs are bound to improve the immersion in certain biomes. For example, crabs will add more variety to mangrove swamps, as it was pretty dull with just frogs croaking around your base.

Moreover, since all three mobs are related to water, some players are labeling this addition as the next Aquatic update. Note that this is mere speculation, and a single mob cannot dictate the entire theme of an update.

Some fans are excited to see the jellyfish and wonder whether it will be blue-colored. In the past, most of the blue-colored mobs have won votes, such as allays, glow squids, and more.

In the next two days, players can expect the introduction trailers for jellyfish and seagull. Note that leaks must be considered with a pinch of salt, as they could prove false.

After all three mobs are revealed, players can vote for their favorite candidate starting at 1 pm EDT on October 13. Polls will turn off at 1:15 pm on October 15. Be sure to cast your vote to decide the next Minecraft mob.