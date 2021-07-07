"So proud of you": Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, Quackity and more congratulate Minecraft star Dream on his two-year YouTube anniversary 

Minecraft star Dream recently celebrated his two-year anniversary on YouTube with a wholesome message of appreciation for his fans. The heartwarming message not only won over fans but also earned plaudits from his close friends and fellow streamers.

Over the course of his successful career so far, the 21-year-old faceless sensation has amassed a whopping 24 million subscribers.

As he completed two lucrative years on YouTube, Dream took to Twitter to thank his army of fans, who have been instrumental in paving the way for his gargantuan success:

Two year anniversary on Youtube!!! 24 million subscribers and counting :)



looking forward to the future and all we can accomplish together!!!!!!!



thank you guys for all the love and support I LOVE U ❤️ — Dream (@Dream) July 6, 2021

From expressing his love for his followers to adopting an optimistic approach to the future, Dream's tweet ended up inviting a barrage of wholesome responses from fans and streamers alike.

Minecraft community joins fans in congratulating Dream on his two-year YouTube anniversary

Two years ago, Dream decided to post his very first video on YouTube, and the rest is history.

Ever since he branched into a full-time streaming career, the faceless sensation's popularity has grown from strength to strength.

From taking charge of one of the most popular survival multiplayer genres in the form of the Dream SMP to winning over fans with his wholesome interactions with the likes of GeorgeNotFound and TommyInnit, Dream has managed to successfully derive a winning combination that thrives on a perfect blend of content and charisma.

Despite being embroiled in his fair share of controversies from time to time, his popularity has remained relatively unscathed.

Keeping in mind his immense influence on the streaming community, a number of popular content creators such as BadBoyHalo, Sapnap and Tubbo joined fans in congratulating Dream on his stupendous journey so far:

so proud of you man, not only have you accomplished so much for yourself individually but you have also helped an insane amount of people whether they are subscribers, friends, or other content creators. so deserved. love you man ❤️ — Punz (@Punztw) July 6, 2021

congrats brother! you deserve this and you have put in more time and effort than anyone else <3 — Sapnap (@sapnap) July 6, 2021

Good work BLOB MAN! It's absolutely nuts what you've accomplished already! Excited to see what else you got up your smiley blob sleeves — Foolish Gamers (@FoolishGamers_) July 7, 2021

Congrats Dream I am so proud of you :D too see how far you’ve come in only two years is amazing! Love you man ❤️ — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) July 6, 2021

big congrats my guy ❤️ proud of how far you've gone in the last 2 years and I'm excited to see what you do in the next couple of years. keep crushing it brother — Vurb (@JustVurb) July 6, 2021

Insane how far you've come! All the hard work paying off! Excited to see where you take it next ❤️ — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) July 6, 2021

CRUSHING IT SIR!!!!!!!!!! here just for u 🏆 — tina :D (@TinaKitten) July 6, 2021

Congrats man!!!!!! — Tubbo (@TubboLive) July 6, 2021

CONGRATS DREAM!!! So deserved I don't know anyone who works as hard as you do. Much love can't wait to see how far you can go ❤️ — Antfrost (@NotAntfrost) July 6, 2021

incredible numbers

increidible dude!



look forward to the future of what you create big man! — Seapeekay (@Seapeekay) July 6, 2021

a year ago you had 4.3 million subs. now you have almost 24 million. you’ve gone so far. we’re all so proud of you :,) https://t.co/Jc2qCSfOlW — michelle (@soggyg0gy) July 6, 2021

Thank you for changing my life and so many others lives Dream, pic.twitter.com/HYdSu08OPB — Swim :) 🐝 (Selfie 📌) (@punzobootwt) July 6, 2021

dream!



youve come so far ITS INSANE MAN :0 we can wait for more content by you and for what the furture has for you! we appreciate and support you so, so much. youre such an amazing cc for how much youve done. you never fail to make us smile and laugh so thank YOU dream, wly <3 — bryanna ツ (@plutostar__) July 6, 2021

CONGRATS MAN I CANT WAIT TO SEE MORE CONEBT FROM YOU pic.twitter.com/CR3c3WAAod — 0CTOZER0 | COMMISSIONS OPEN! (@0CTOZER0) July 6, 2021

As congratulatory messages continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen what's next on the horizon for Dream. The streamer recently fuelled his foray into the music scene with the release of his second single, "Mask."

