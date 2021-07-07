"So proud of you": Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, Quackity and more congratulate Minecraft star Dream on his two-year YouTube anniversary 

Minecraft star Dream recently celebrated his two-year anniversary on YouTube with a wholesome message of appreciation for his fans. The heartwarming message not only won over fans but also earned plaudits from his close friends and fellow streamers.
Over the course of his successful career so far, the 21-year-old faceless sensation has amassed a whopping 24 million subscribers.
As he completed two lucrative years on YouTube, Dream took to Twitter to thank his army of fans, who have been instrumental in paving the way for his gargantuan success:
From expressing his love for his followers to adopting an optimistic approach to the future, Dream's tweet ended up inviting a barrage of wholesome responses from fans and streamers alike.
Minecraft community joins fans in congratulating Dream on his two-year YouTube anniversary
Two years ago, Dream decided to post his very first video on YouTube, and the rest is history.
Ever since he branched into a full-time streaming career, the faceless sensation's popularity has grown from strength to strength.
From taking charge of one of the most popular survival multiplayer genres in the form of the Dream SMP to winning over fans with his wholesome interactions with the likes of GeorgeNotFound and TommyInnit, Dream has managed to successfully derive a winning combination that thrives on a perfect blend of content and charisma.
Despite being embroiled in his fair share of controversies from time to time, his popularity has remained relatively unscathed.
Keeping in mind his immense influence on the streaming community, a number of popular content creators such as BadBoyHalo, Sapnap and Tubbo joined fans in congratulating Dream on his stupendous journey so far:
As congratulatory messages continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen what's next on the horizon for Dream. The streamer recently fuelled his foray into the music scene with the release of his second single, "Mask."
Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.