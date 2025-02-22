Splash potion vs. lingering potion in Minecraft: Which one should you use?

Potions are magical liquids in Minecraft that you can consume or throw to receive or inflict positive or negative effects. There are positive potions like healing, water breathing, and regeneration as well as negative potions like harming, poisoning, weakness, etc. Potions can be stored in three different ways: regular bottles, splash bottles, and lingering bottles.

Ad

While you can consume regular potions, splash, and lingering potions cannot be consumed and must instead be thrown toward other entities to inflict the potion's status effect. When it comes to determining which throwable potion is worth using more, we think that the lingering potion is the better option in Minecraft. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Both potion types are great in their own ways.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why you should use lingering potions more than splash potions in Minecraft

Lingering potion can be used to corner or stop enemies

Various hostile mobs can be cornered using lingering potions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Lingering potions can trap regular hostile mobs in a confined area and attack them from a distance. For example, in the above picture, various zombies, who are considered undead, are stopped by a few lingering potions of healing, which will damage them. This way, you can tactically fight most simple hostile mobs.

Ad

Even if some mobs will try to walk through the lingering potion, they will get damaged and eventually die.

Lingering potion has a longer duration in an area

Lingering potion can remain in an area for longer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Though splash potions and lingering potions have the same potency in terms of effects, the durations of both vary massively. While splash potion will instantly be consumed once it hits the ground or an entity, lingering potion, as the name suggests, will continue to linger around the area.

Ad

The lingering potion also gives an edge to newer players who might not have the best aim. For example, if a player throws a splash potion but the enemy quickly moves away from the area, that potion will completely go to waste. Whereas, if a lingering potion misses any entity, it will continue to linger and apply the status effect to those who walk on the affected area later on.

Lingering potion can be used to create tipped arrows

Ad

Tipped arrows can be crafted using lingering potion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The lingering potion can be used to create tipped arrows. You can choose one lingering potion and combine it with eight arrows to create eight-tipped arrows with that particular effect on them. Since splash potion does not have any extra uses in the game, lingering potions can be considered slightly better.

Ad

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!