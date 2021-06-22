Super Ore mod for Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE): All you need to know

Minecraft has very active modding communities online. Enthusiastic players have created mods to spice up the vanilla experience of vanilla Minecraft.

Some mods completely change Minecraft, such as the Pixelmon Modpack, while other mods improve the vanilla experience by adding new items and blocks, like the Super Ore mod. Players who are bored of the same Minecraft gameplay can try mods to experience something new.

Super Ore mod is a fun-to-play mod that introduces new ores to Minecraft. This article covers everything players need to know about the Super Ore mod for Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Super Ore mod for Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE)

Super diamond ore (Image via MCPEDL)

There are only 11 different ores in vanilla Minecraft, including ores from both the nether realm and the overworld. Super Ore mod changes that by adding improved versions of these ores called super ores.

Like regular ores, these ores also have specific heights for generation. Here are all the super ores available in this Minecraft mod:

Super diamond ore

As it sounds, super diamond ore is an improved version of the regular diamond ore. Judging from its texture, players can learn how it has more diamonds. Super diamond ore generates between height levels 0-11.

Mining a super diamond ore drops three diamonds. Players won't have to spend hours finding diamonds in Minecraft.

Super gold ore

Super gold ore (Image via MCPEDL)

Like super diamond ore, super gold ore also drops three gold ingots. Players can find super gold ore at height level 0-30. However, they cannot be found in all biomes. Super gold ore is generated only in badland biomes.

Super lapis lazuli and iron ore

In this mod, players can also find super variants of lapis lazuli and iron ore. Mining them will drop blocks instead of items. Finding super iron ore can fix any iron shortage for a long time.

Players can find super lapis and iron ore at Y levels 0-19 and 0-54, respectively.

Super redstone and quartz ore

Players can mine super redstone ore to get five redstone dust. Super redstone ore generates at a height level of 0-18.

Super quartz ore is the only nether ore available in this mod. Unlike other ores, it has no height limit. Players can find it anywhere between 0-128 in the nether realm.

Super emerald ore

Super emerald ore (Image via MCPEDL)

Super emerald is the rarest ore in this mod. This super ore will generate only in the extreme hills. Players can find super emerald ore between Y level 0-24. Mining one super emerald ore drops three emeralds.

With so many new super ores, this mod is undoubtedly worth a try. Super Ore mod is available for free. Players can download it from here. It is available for Minecraft 1.16.

Edited by Gautham Balaji